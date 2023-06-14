Arsenal are 'very positive' over their chances of luring Declan Rice to the Emirates Stadium as the West Ham United star 'would love to continue in London', transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta and technical director Edu are seeking reinforcements after sealing a return to the Champions League.

Arsenal transfer news - Declan Rice

According to The Guardian, Arsenal are close to agreeing a fee with West Ham for Rice, and they are not expecting any difficulties when it comes to negotiating personal terms.

The report suggests the north Londoners are set to pay more than £100million for the 24-year-old if certain add-ons are achieved, but a bid has still not been submitted at this stage.

West Ham co-owner David Sullivan has revealed that Rice is set to leave his current employers this summer after seeking a fresh challenge, boosting Arsenal's hopes of striking a deal.

Although the Gunners are facing competition from the likes of Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Newcastle United for the Hammers captain's signature, they appear to be in pole position.

Respected journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal is Rice's preferred destination ahead of next season.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Rice?

Romano understands that Arsenal's hopes of landing Rice have increased due to the England international's desire to remain in the capital.

The reliable Italian reporter is aware that there is growing confidence behind the scenes that the Gunners will get their man.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "They feel that the player wants to stay in England and Arsenal have a very good chance of landing him because he would love to continue in London. The feeling is very positive around this Declan Rice deal."

How did Rice perform during the 2022/23 campaign?

Rice was integral as West Ham ended their lengthy trophy drought by clinching the Europa Conference League last week, with Sofascore data highlighting he won four ground duels, completed three clearances and made as many tackles during the final victory over Fiorentina.

It rounded off an impressive season for the £60,000-per-week man, who has started to show that he is capable of being a threat in the final third of the pitch.

Rice found the back of the net five times and contributed a further four assists during the 2022/23 campaign, which will have caught Arteta's eye.

WhoScored ranked him as West Ham's best performer in the top flight, with the central midfielder being handed an average match rating of 7.01.

Rice has been described as a 'top leader' by Hammers teammate Vladimir Coufal, and there is no doubt that he would be an exciting addition to Arsenal's squad.