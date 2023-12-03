Highlights Arsenal's prospective signing of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen could provide Mikel Arteta with his own version of Manchester City star Erling Haaland.

The Emirates Stadium outfit have reportedly set aside "big funds" to sign a centre-forward for the Gunners in 2024.

The Gunners are also considering a move for Brentford's Ivan Toney as well two established European stars and a South American talent.

Arsenal target Victor Osimhen could prove to be the club’s own version of Manchester City striker Erling Haaland at the Emirates Stadium, as transfer insider Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with his verdict on the club’s chances of signing the Napoli star in January 2024.

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners squad have made a positive start to the season in the Premier League, currently leading the way in the 2023/24 title race whilst also making a solid start to their return to the Champions League.

Arsenal hope to go one better than their efforts in the 2022/23 campaign and secure their first top-flight title in 20 years, with City, Liverpool, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur all buzzing around the top spot in the league. Arteta could turn to the 2024 winter transfer market to bolster his squad’s options heading into the campaign's second half.

Osimhen on Arsenal’s shortlist

Despite a positive start to the 2023/24 Premier League season, Arteta may need a more reliable goalscoring presence across his frontline. Bukayo Saka has struggled with fitness issues and has had to be monitored by the club’s medical staff, whilst Gabriel Martinelli is yet to hit the heights he did during the 2022/23 campaign.

Meanwhile, centre-forward Gabriel Jesus has hit the back of the net just once in eight Premier League appearances this term but has recently returned from a muscle injury suffered at the end of October. Therefore, it’s unsurprising that Arsenal could focus on the upcoming winter transfer market, which opens on 1st January 2024.

Brentford technical director Phil Giles insists that he has yet to have contact with clubs over in-demand striker Ivan Toney, despite reported interest from Arsenal and Chelsea.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live (via 90min), the Bees chief revealed:

“I've never had one phone call in three-and-a-half years about Ivan Toney in terms of interest in buying him.”

Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT (26th November) that Toney would likely pick a move to Arsenal over Chelsea, given the Gunners’ defined philosophy and trajectory.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk reports that Arsenal have set aside “big funds” to sign a new striker, and Arteta would love to add Napoli’s Osimhen to his ranks. Chelsea also want to acquire the Nigeria international, but the Blues are more likely to seek an agreement for a summer transfer. The consensus is that Osimhen, dubbed a "superstar" by The Athletic journalist Colin Millar, would cost somewhere in the region of £120m, but his Chelsea supporting background could edge the Stamford Bridge outfit ahead in the race for his signature.

Victor Osimhen's Napoli stats (29-11-23) Appearances Goals 2020/21 30 10 2021/22 32 18 2022/23 39 31 2023/24 11 6 Total 114 65 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Dean Jones on Osimhen to Arsenal

Jones believes that Osimhen could have a similar impact at Arsenal that Haaland does for Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. However, the transfer insider believes signing the Napoli man mid-way through the season will be difficult, with a £120m price tag making a move “virtually impossible.” Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think Osimhen would be the type of striker that could cement Arsenal's claim for a title challenge, just because of that goal reliability that I don't feel they've got. I look across their front line, and you just haven't got that obvious goal source week in and week out that it's going to take typically to win a league title. Osimhen has got that. He's got that pedigree, he's got that panache, he’s got that hunger. I think having him would give them something that they are currently lacking. He could be like their version of Erling Haaland. But signing him halfway through the season will be difficult, and if he's £120m, it's virtually impossible.”

Arsenal transfer news

Osimhen and Toney aren’t the only players reportedly on Arsenal’s radar heading into the 2024 winter transfer window in a few weeks. According to Football Transfers, the Gunners have put RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko under consideration ahead of the January market.

The 20-year-old has slipped behind Lois Openda in the pecking order for the Bundesliga outfit, having been an unused substitute in their 2-1 defeat to Wolfsburg last weekend on 25th November. The same report also claims that Arsenal are weighing up moves for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic and Santos talent Marcos Leonardo.

Meanwhile, The Telegraph reports that England U17 forward Mason Cotcher has been training with the north London giants, having left Sunderland. However, the Gunners face competition from Rangers for his signature, with the Scottish Premiership giants likely to be able to offer a quicker route to first-team football.

Regarding exits, 90min report that Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale will be allowed to leave at the end of the 2023/24 season, but the Gunners don’t want to sanction an exit during the winter transfer window. Following the loan signing of stopper David Raya, the England international has found himself dropped to the bench and could seek regular football elsewhere.