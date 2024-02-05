Highlights Arsenal's pursuit of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen could be costly, with a potential fee of around £120m, similar to what they spent on Declan Rice.

Former Arsenal player Paul Merson believes Arsenal need a top striker to win the Premier League title, mentioning Brentford's Ivan Toney as a potential option.

Journalist Dean Jones suggests that Arsenal may not be willing to pay the high price for Osimhen and could be exploring other options.

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, but journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that he would be 'flabbergasted' if the Gunners exceeded the amount they spent on Declan Rice, and the Nigerian forward is likely to cost in the region of that fee.

The Gunners recently took a huge step in their race to win the Premier League title by defeating top-of-the-table Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium. Even without regular starting striker Gabriel Jesus, Mikel Arteta's side found the back of the net three times to secure all the points against Jurgen Klopp's men.

Despite the three goals, it's been suggested that the Gunners need to secure the signature of a top-level striker in order to take their team to the next level. Osimhen has been linked with a move to north London, but it could be an expensive deal to get over the line, especially with other clubs around Europe considering the striker.

Osimhen attracting interest

According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal are one of the sides who are interested in signing Napoli striker Osimhen ahead of the summer transfer window. However, the Italian club are only willing to allow him to depart for a fee of around £120m, more than the £105m they forked out to bring Rice to the Emirates.

Victor Osimhen vs Erling Haaland (2023/2024 league season) Stat Victor Osimhen Erling Haaland Games 13 16 Goals 7 14 Assists 2 4 Shots per game 3.3 3.8 Key passes per game 0.7 1 Dribbles per game 0.5 0.4 Aerial duels won per game 1.7 1.3 Pass accuracy 71.8% 74.4% All stats from WhoScored (correct as of 05/02/2024)

Manchester City secured the treble last season, winning the Champions League, Premier League, and FA Cup. Their famous triumph came in the same campaign they secured the signature of Erling Haaland, adding weight to the argument that you need a top-level striker to enjoy consistent success.

Former Arsenal player Paul Merson recently claimed that he believes the Gunners can win the Premier League title, but they need a top striker in order to get over the line, naming Brentford's Ivan Toney as the ideal centre-forward. However, the Bees are likely to demand a hefty fee for Toney too, but there is an argument to suggest that he's more likely to make an instant impact than Osimhen due to not having to adapt to life in the Premier League.

It's understood that Arsenal have already held discussions with the representatives of Osimhen regarding a potential move, so it will be interesting to see if they up their pursuit in the summer transfer window.

Related Arsenal now in 'really strong position' ahead of summer transfer window Arsenal could be well prepared for the summer transfer window after refusing to panic in the winter.

Dean Jones - Osimhen price could be out of reach

Jones has suggested that he can't see Arsenal paying a similar fee that they forked out for Rice, for Osimhen. The journalist adds that a move for Toney, who could cost £100m, is being played down internally, but he's heard otherwise and believes they could be in the market for the Brentford striker. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"It's a lot of money. I'd be flabbergasted if Arsenal exceeded the amount of money they spent on Declan Rice and that's probably what it's going to take to sign Osimhen. It's never great to go head-to-head with Chelsea on a signing and that makes me feel like Arsenal might end up coming away from it. There are other players out there that I think could fit the bill for them. At the moment, even Ivan Toney though is being played down to me and people say inside the club that Toney's not on the radar. We'll have to wait and see about that because I have heard otherwise. But certainly Arsenal are going to be in the market for a player of that level."

Arsenal targeting Leicester City star

A report from The Athletic during the January transfer window suggested that Brighton & Hove Albion were pushing to sign Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, with Arsenal also among the clubs who admire the former Luton Town star.

Journalist Jones later told GIVEMESPORT that Dewsbury-Hall is a player who could well be on Arsenal's radar ahead of the summer. He doesn't expect him to be top of Arteta and his recruitment team's list, but he is someone that would fit into the vision of the north London club.