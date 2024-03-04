Highlights Arsenal scouts have watched Sporting CP's Viktor Gyokeres in recent months.

Gyokeres' success with Sporting has raised his value, with a current release clause of £87m.

The Gunners could be in the market for a new striker during the summer transfer window.

Arsenal could be in the market for a new centre-forward in the summer transfer window, and Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed that the Gunners recently sent scouts to watch Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres.

Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah are Arsenal's top main options in attack for Mikel Arteta, but they've struggled to find the back of the net consistently at the Emirates Stadium. Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard have also been utilised in centre-forward roles, further highlighting Arsenal's potential need for a new natural striker.

Gyokeres, who has been described as 'unplayable' by former teammate Max Biamou, left Championship side Coventry City at the beginning of the campaign to join Portuguese club Sporting, and the Swedish striker has kicked on since his move.

Arsenal send scouts to watch Viktor Gyokeres

Gyokeres moved to Sporting during the summer transfer window for a fee of around £20m. Since moving to Liga Portugal, the former Coventry man has been on red-hot form, and he's starting to turn the heads of clubs from around Europe. Any interested party might regret not taking a chance on Gyokeres before he moved to Sporting, with his release clause now standing at £87m.

Viktor Gyokeres vs Gabriel Jesus - 2023/2024 stats Stats Gyokeres Jesus Appearances 22 13 (4) Goals 18 4 Assists 8 3 Shots Per Game 3.1 2.4 Aerials Won Per Game 1.6 0.8 Match rating 7.99 7.07 Correct as of 04/03/2024

Italian journalist Romano, speaking on his Here We Go Podcast, has now provided an update on the future of Gyokeres, confirming that Arsenal have sent scouts to watch the Swedish international...

"This is how they negotiate in Portugal, and this is also likely for the Gyokeres deal [having to pay €100m/£87m release clause]. Arsenal scouts were in attendance to follow Viktor Gyokeres, this is true. But there are also other clubs in the race."

Romano later confirms that despite rumours, Chelsea were never in negotiations for Gyokeres in the January transfer window. The Gunners are following the situation, but they are set to face plenty of competition to secure his signature if they do decide to push ahead and attempt to prise the 25-year-old away from Sporting.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gyokeres has the same number of league goals as Manchester City's Erling Haaland, and more than Ollie Watkins, Mohamed Salah, and Bukayo Saka.

Arsenal could target Serie A striker

Joshua Zirkzee would be a good fit

During the January transfer window, journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal had discussed the possibility of bringing Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee to the Emirates Stadium. A January move was always unlikely due to the Italian club being unwilling to offload him in the middle of the campaign, but it could be one to watch for the summer.

Jones later told GIVEMESPORT that he expects Zirkzee to become a potential target for Premier League clubs in the summer, while he's also suggested that he could be a good fit for the Gunners.

All stats courtesy of WhoScored and Transfermarkt