Highlights Arsenal target Viktor Gyokeres is favouring a move to AC Milan instead of heading to the Emirates Stadium in the summer.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta will be frustrated as the Sweden international was identified as an alternative option to Brentford's Ivan Toney.

Gyokeres' suitors are able to take advantage of a release clause written into his Sporting contract as they look to get a deal over the line.

Arsenal have suffered a major blow in their pursuit of Viktor Gyokeres as the Sporting star would prefer to join Serie A heavyweights AC Milan instead of completing a summer move to the Emirates Stadium, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Sweden international only headed to the Portuguese capital in July, when his current employers forked out £20million a matter of months after he missed out on securing promotion to the Premier League thanks to a Championship play-off final defeat with Coventry City.

But Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been setting his sights on landing Gyokeres ahead of the transfer window reopening before the 2024/25 campaign, resulting in the Gunners sending scouts to watch him in action due to being aware that they will face plenty of competition for his signature.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Viktor Gyokeres averaged a Coventry City goal every 192 minutes during the 2022/23 Championship season, with him getting his name on the scoresheet 21 times before suffering penalty shoot-out heartbreak at the hands of Luton Town in the play-off final

Gyokeres More Open to AC Milan Summer Move

Sporting Marksman Favours Serie A Challenge Instead of Premier League

Arsenal have been forced to contend with a setback in their attempts to land Gyokeres as he is more interested in joining AC Milan than rubber-stamping a move to the Premier League after enjoying a goal-laden season at Sporting, according to GMS sources.

Although the striker is enjoying his spell at the Jose Alvalade Stadium, having found the back of the net 32 times and registered a further 11 assists in 35 appearances since his Coventry exit, he still has plenty of ambition and has found the possibility of embarking on a fresh challenge elsewhere in Europe enticing.

But it is understood that Gyokeres' preferred destination is not the Premier League if he brings the curtain down on his brief Sporting career in the summer, as a potential switch to AC Milan has caught his attention ahead of the transfer window reopening for business, and the San Siro-based giants are in a strong position to open negotiations.

The 25-year-old has been compared to Manchester City frontman Erling Haaland by Birmingham City chief Tony Mowbray, and his preference to AC Milan if a summer switch is on the cards will frustrate Arteta as the Spanish tactician pinpointed him as a potential alternative option to Brentford marksman Ivan Toney, and statistics highlight that he has been in better form in front of goal.

Viktor Gyokeres' statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to Ivan Toney this season Viktor Gyokeres Ivan Toney Shots 3.01 3.00 Shots on target 1.42 1.38 Goals 0.82 0.50 Expected goals 0.54 0.39 Assists 0.37 0.00 Statistics correct as of 05/03/2024

Gunners are Long-Term Admirers of Gyokeres

Swedish Striker Worked his Way Onto Arteta's Radar Before Turn of the Year

Arsenal could take advantage of a release clause worth close to £86million if they look to up the ante in their pursuit of Gyokeres in the summer, and they have been keeping tabs on his form in a Sporting shirt since the early months of his spell in Portugal's Primeira Liga.

Although the Gunners sent scouts to watch the former Swansea City man in action during his current employers' 2-0 victory over fellow title-chasers Porto in December, as they mulled over whether to launch a bid during the winter window, it quickly became clear that it was more likely that they will try their luck at the end of the campaign.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Sporting will only entertain sanctioning Gyokeres' exit if his release clause is triggered as head coach Ruben Amorim has told the hierarchy that he is desperate to retain his services.

Arsenal and AC Milan could face competition from Chelsea as the frontman was added to Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino's five-man shortlist of targets ahead of the turn of the year, as the Argentine went in search of additional firepower in a bid to boost the west Londoners' chances of climbing into contention for a European qualification spot, but a mid-season move to Stamford Bridge failed to come to fruition.

