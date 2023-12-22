Highlights Arsenal are battling it out with London rivals Chelsea for Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres ahead of the January window.

The Portuguese giants are standing firm and only willing to sanction his departure if his hefty release clause is triggered.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes Gyokeres could turn down the opportunity to join Arsenal in the coming weeks.

Arsenal target Viktor Gyokeres could snub a January move to the Emirates Stadium due to concerns of being 'written off' if he fails to quickly adapt to boss Mikel Arteta's methods, and transfer insider Dean Jones has informed GIVEMESPORT of an alternative destination for the Sporting star.

Although the Gunners spent big during the summer window, when they shattered their club-record outlay by tempting West Ham United into selling Declan Rice for £105million, they will be handed another opportunity to bolster their squad next month.

Doubts over Eddie Nketiah's future, with them being open to offers amid interest from Crystal Palace, may result in Arteta looking to draft in a fresh option in the attacking third as he aims to keep Arsenal's Premier League title bid on track heading into the second half of the season.

Gunners send scouts to watch Gyokeres

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Gyokeres' performances for Sporting ahead of potentially pouncing in the coming weeks, according to Portuguese newspaper O Jogo via Gooner Talk, but it may be more likely that an offer will be lodged in the summer.

The report suggests the Gunners sent scouts to watch the Sweden international, who has racked up 25 goal contributions over the course of 20 appearances this season, in action as the Lisbon giants sealed a 2-0 win over Porto earlier this week.

Sporting forked out close to £20million as they won the race for Gyokeres in July, having enjoyed a hugely successful spell with Coventry City in the Championship, and they stand to make a significant profit if he is sold thanks to inserting a release clause worth in the region of £87million into his contract.

Viktor Gyokeres' record at Coventry City Appearances 116 Goals 43 Assists 17 Yellow cards 9 Sent off 0 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 21/12/2023

But Arsenal are facing stiff competition for the frontman's signature as it is understood that fellow suitors Chelsea have not been frightened off by the fee it would take to lure him to the capital, while his current employers' boss Ruben Amorim is fearful of losing his main goal threat.

Blues chief Mauricio Pochettino has added Gyokeres to a five-man shortlist of targets, which also includes the likes of Napoli talisman Victor Osimhen and Brentford's Ivan Toney, as he is keen to add further firepower to his squad in the coming weeks.

Respected reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Sporting will only entertain sanctioning the 25-year-old's exit if his release clause is triggered as Amorim has told the title-chasers' board that he is desperate to retain his services.

Although Jones is not shocked that Gyokeres is being linked with a move to the Premier League after excelling during the early stages of his Sporting career, there are doubts over whether he is keen to embark on a fresh challenge with Arsenal.

The reputable journalist believes the former Brighton & Hove Albion man may prefer to head to the Bundesliga or Serie A as he would be better suited to those divisions, while he could reach a low point in his career if he fails to match expectations with the Gunners.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"It’s been a brilliant season so far for Gyokeres, so it’s no great surprise that he would be linked with big teams in the Premier League at this point. "The main issue I hear around this is that I’m not totally sure he sees that as his next move, even if it did become more realistic. I’m told that if he were to move, he might prefer to stay on the continent and look for a style that totally suits him and a club that is another step up from where he is now. "The pressure and expectation is huge if you go and join Arsenal or Chelsea now, and if you don’t start well you’re written off so quickly. "Now that Gyokeres has stepped away from English football and is thriving, I wonder if he thinks about staying away for a while and, to be honest, I can imagine him moving to Bundesliga or Serie A next."

Arsenal leading chase for Toney

Arsenal may have already found an alternative to Gyokeres as, according to the Independent, they have moved ahead of London rivals Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in the race to land Brentford striker Toney next month.

The report suggests the Gunners feel the 27-year-old - who has scored 68 goals in 124 appearances for his current employers - could be the difference as they look to end their wait to regain the Premier League title, while the Bees are willing to do business.

Although Brentford are open to selling Toney, increasing hopes within the Arsenal camp that they may be able to strike a deal, they will have to stump up a significant fee as the west Londoners are seeking £100million for his services.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT it is likely that the one-cap England international would choose to join the Gunners instead of Chelsea due to Champions League football being on offer and the club boasting an established vision.

Toney is in line to return from an eight-month ban for breaching betting guidelines midway through January, resulting in Arsenal and other suitors viewing the fast-approaching winter window as an ideal opportunity to pounce.