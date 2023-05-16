Arsenal target Wilfried Zaha may 'upset the dynamic' if he moves to the Emirates Stadium, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 30-year-old has spent the majority of his career with Crystal Palace, but he could be on his way out this summer.

Arsenal news - Wilfried Zaha

Zaha, who is earning £130k-a-week at Palace, is out of contract in the summer.

Except for a short spell at Manchester United and a loan at Cardiff City, Zaha has stayed loyal to the Eagles, but as he enters the final few years of his career, it appears he is searching for a new challenge.

According to talkSPORT, Zaha is set to leave the club at the end of the season, with Arsenal and Chelsea interested in signing the soon-to-be free-agent.

With the Gunners struggling towards the end of the campaign, it's clear that reinforcements will be necessary if they want to compete with Manchester City for the Premier League title once again.

However, with Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli as two options on the left-hand side of attack, it could be difficult for Zaha to play regularly at the Emirates.

Former Arsenal boss Unai Emery revealed a few years ago that he wanted to sign Zaha, but the club opted to bring in Nicolas Pepe.

He said: "I met Zaha and he wanted to come. The club decided Pepe was one for the future."

What has Taylor said about Zaha?

Taylor has suggested that signing Zaha may upset the dynamic if he isn't playing regularly.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Now obviously, there are links to Zaha again. I'm not too sure on the credibility of that. I think he's a player that they admire and obviously tried to sign under Unai Emery, but is Wilfried Zaha going to upset the dynamic if he comes to Arsenal and sits on the bench?

"I think he'll be looking, if he's going to leave Palace, to maybe test himself, but I do also think he'll want to play as often as possible, because that's what he's trading at Palace."

Would Zaha struggle for game time at Arsenal?

There's a good chance the Palace winger may find it difficult.

Competing with Trossard and Martinelli won't be easy, considering how well they've played this season.

The two forwards have managed 16 goals and 13 assists between them in the Premier League for Arsenal this term, as per FBref.

There's no doubt Zaha would be an excellent backup, but will he be happy playing in a bit part role? Who knows.