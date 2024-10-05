Paris Saint-Germain have not approached Arsenal over defender William Saliba, despite reports claiming the Frenchman is a target for the Ligue 1 giants, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

The Italian football insider suggests that "there’s nothing" in the rumour that PSG are weighing a huge offer for Saliba’s services at the moment, and talks between the clubs are not taking place.

Last month, reports indicated that PSG, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid are among the clubs interested in the Arsenal defender, now regarded as one of the best in the world in his position.

Although talks have not commenced, Saliba’s addition would be a logical step for the Parisians, who rejuvenated their squad in the previous transfer window, including their backline with the arrivals of Lucas Beraldo and Willian Pacho.

With Marquinhos now in his 30s, Lucas Hernandez out at least until 2025 with a torn ACL, and Milan Skriniar out of rotation at Parc des Princes, another central defender’s arrival could be on the cards for PSG. However, it appears that Luis Enrique might have to search elsewhere than the Emirates.

Saliba ‘Very Happy’ at Emirates

‘There’s nothing ongoing with any club’

Romano, writing in his Daily Briefing, revealed that Saliba is not in talks to join any other club and is “very happy” at Arsenal amid all the transfer talk surrounding the Frenchman:

“Although William Saliba will always be appreciated because of his immense talent, there’s nothing in a rumour that Paris Saint-Germain could make a big offer for his services at this stage, to be fair. “There has been no approach from PSG, no proposal, no talks. “Saliba is a crucial player for Arsenal so I don’t think there could be anything for Saliba to even consider soon. “He’s very happy at Arsenal and there’s nothing ongoing with any club - no idea where these PSG stories are coming from.”

With Saliba under contract at the Emirates until 2027, Arsenal would be in a strong negotiating position if any top European clubs came calling for their star man in the summer transfer window.

Since joining Arsenal in 2019, the 23-year-old spent multiple seasons on loan before breaking into Mikel Arteta’s squad in 2022/23 and forming a world-class partnership at centre-back with Gabriel.

The duo have been key components of Arsenal’s recent success in the Premier League and have recently earned praise from Real Madrid ace Antonio Rudiger, who named them among the top three defenders in the world, alongside Virgil van Dijk.

William Saliba Arsenal Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 6 Clean sheets 3 Pass completion % 94.4 Tackles per 90 3.33 Minutes played 540

Ethan Nwaneri to Pen New Arsenal Deal

Once he turns 18 in 2025

Arsenal starlet Ethan Nwaneri is expected to sign a new Emirates contract on improved terms when he turns 18 in March, talkSPORT has revealed.

The Gunners starlet is keen on committing his long-term future to the club, and both parties are striving to reach an agreement in 2025, reports have claimed.

Nwaneri, who joined Arsenal in 2015, developed through the club’s youth academy and has been a vital player in all age categories before breaking into Mikel Arteta’s first-team squad this season.

The 17-year-old has already made three appearances in all competitions this term, scoring two goals and amassing 99 minutes of action so far.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 04-10-24.