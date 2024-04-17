Highlights Real Madrid scouts have been impressed by William Saliba's performance.

Carlo Ancelotti's recruitment team have produced 'glowing reports' on the French defender.

Arsenal defender William Saliba is starting to attract interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid, with HITC reporting that their scouts have been impressed with the French international.

The 23-year-old has been a revelation since arriving at the Emirates Stadium, helping transform Mikel Arteta's defence. The Gunners sent Saliba out on loan on two occasions in Ligue 1, and it's helped him to develop into one of the best young centre-backs in world football.

Real Madrid 'Impressed' With Arsenal Defender Saliba

Saliba has received 'glowing reports'

According to HITC, Real Madrid have been 'making checks' on Saliba, with their scouts 'hugely impressed' by the French defender. The former Marseille loanee has received 'glowing reports' from Carlo Ancelotti's recruitment team, with the centre-back position an area they are likely to reinforce in the near future.

The La Liga giants have been forced to utilise the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni in defence this season due to a lack of options, so it's no surprise to see a player like Saliba, who earns £190k-a-week at the Emirates Stadium, targeted. Whether they make a move in the summer transfer window remains to be seen, but it's not going to be easy to prise him away from the Gunners, considering his importance to Arteta's side.

William Saliba vs Arsenal squad - 2023/2024 stats Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 32 2nd Aerials Won Per Game 4 1st Tackles Per Game 1.1 =7th Clearances Per Game 2 2nd Interceptions Per Game 0.7 5th Pass Success Rate 92.5% 3rd Match rating 6.79 10th Correct as of 17/04/2024

Saliba has undoubtedly been one of the key reasons why Arsenal are now competing for the Premier League title, solidifying the Gunners' defence since Arteta brought him into the side. When the former Saint Etienne man suffered an injury last season, the north London club's form dropped off drastically.

Although Arsenal paid a reasonable £27m to bring him to the Emirates Stadium, he's likely to cost significantly more if the Gunners are to be tempted into a sale. Arteta's side don't appear to be under any financial difficulties where they'd be considering offloading a key asset.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arsenal took just nine points from a possible 21 in the Premier League when William Saliba suffered an injury last season.

Arsenal Seriously Interested in Joshua Zirkzee

The Gunners could move for a striker this summer

Journalist Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal are continuing to monitor Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee and we should start to take their interest seriously. The respected reporter believes it's going to be tricky to bring him to England, with interest from sides in Italy.

Jones also adds that the likes of Viktor Gyokeres, Ollie Watkins, or Alexander Isak are going to be expensive deals to get over the line, so we're starting to see the sort of fee that the Gunners are looking to pay for a new centre-forward.

