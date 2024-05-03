Highlights Arsenal have not ruled out the possibility of cashing in on Thomas Partey and Gabriel Jesus ahead of next season getting underway.

The Gunners will contemplate parting ways with the duo if lucrative bids are put on the table by suitors in the coming months.

The big-spending Saudi Pro League is a potential destination for Partey and Jesus after boss Mikel Arteta has begun assessing who he is willing to sell.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will consider sanctioning the departures of defensive midfielder Thomas Partey and striker Gabriel Jesus if lucrative offers are tabled for the Emirates Stadium duo when the transfer window reopens for business in the summer, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Gunners made Declan Rice the most expensive acquisition in the club's history when they forked out £105million to convince West Ham United to part with their captain in July, but plans are already being made ahead of the 2024/25 campaign despite still finding themselves in the thick of a Premier League title challenge.

Having attempted to convince Jorginho to sign a new contract which will extend his stay in north London and keep him out of the clutches of Serie A suitors, Arteta and sporting director Edu have begun the process of deciding who they are open to offloading if they are the subject of formal offers.

Lucrative Bids May Persuade Gunners to Sell Partey and Jesus

Arteta open-minded about allowing duo to move onto pastures new

Arsenal would contemplate whether to cash in on Partey if an offer arrives during the summer, according to GMS sources, but the Ghana international is currently on course to remain among Arteta's options for next season as admirers have stopped short of upping the ante in their pursuit at this stage.

It is understood that the Gunners are open-minded about giving the former Atletico Madrid man the green light to embark on a fresh challenge, having been forced to miss 26 fixtures through injury this term, if a suitor touches base with a reasonable offer that turns his head.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Thomas Partey has broken into three figures for passes in one Premier League outing this season, when he tallied 102 during Arsenal's 2-1 home win over Nottingham Forest in August

GMS sources have been informed that Arsenal are scouring the market for a new central midfielder, which could leave Partey with limited game time if he remains at the Emirates Stadium for another campaign and Jorginho puts pen-to-paper on fresh terms, but the possibility of him staying put cannot be ruled out.

It is a similar situation with Jesus - who joined in a £45million switch from Manchester City close to two years ago - as the Premier League title contenders are not actively looking to offload the 27-year-old, but sources have indicated that it would not be impossible for an opportunity to move onto pastures new to open up and result in him heading through the exit door during the summer.

Thomas Partey and Gabriel Jesus' statistics this season Thomas Partey Gabriel Jesus Minutes 633 1,885 Appearances 13 33 Goals 0 8 Assists 0 7 Yellow cards 3 8 Sent off 0 0 Statistics correct as of 03/05/2024

Move to Saudi Arabia Could Become a Possibility for Partey and Jesus

Big-spending clubs mulling over whether to test north Londoners' resolve

GMS sources have been told that Saudi Arabia is a potential destination for Partey and Jesus as clubs competing in the nation's big-spending top flight are considering whether to offer a route out of Arsenal and put a lucrative contract offer on the table in an attempt to entice them away.

The Gunners are not in a particularly strong negotiating position when it comes to Partey as he is preparing to enter the final 12 months of an agreement which allows him to pocket £200,000-per-week, meaning his current employers are in danger of seeing him walk away as a free agent in 2025.

Considering Arsenal triggered the £45million release clause written into the 30-year-old's Atletico Madrid deal when they lured him to the capital in October 2020, Arteta and Edu will be desperate to avoid a situation which sees them fail to secure a fee for his services.

The north Londoners do not need to rush into a decision over Jesus' future as his £265,000-per-week contract is not due to expire until 2027, meaning interested parties will have to match the lucrative demands put on him if they want to stand a chance of reaching an agreement.

