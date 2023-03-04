Arsenal could cash-in after a Premier League rival has taken a keen interest in a 25-year-old star, it has been claimed.

Arsenal now 'willing' to sell 'fantastic' £30m star at the Emirates

Arsenal are 'willing' to sell Newcastle United target Kieran Tierney for the right price even though the Emirates Stadium giants are 'under no real obligation to sell him immediately', Football.London journalist Kaya Kaynak has told GiveMeSport.

While the Gunners are flying high at the top of the Premier League table, boss Mikel Arteta will be handed another opportunity to freshen up his squad when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

Arsenal transfer news - Kieran Tierney

According to Football Insider, Arsenal have set a £30million valuation for Tierney after he has attracted interest from Premier League rivals Newcastle.

The report suggests the Scotland international has worked his way onto the Carabao Cup finalists' radar as they look to bolster their options on the left-hand side of their defence.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GiveMeSport that Tierney's future is 'up in the air' and discussions will be held with Arteta and sporting director Edu over how he fits into Arsenal's plans going forward.

Arteta refused to rule out the possibility of the 25-year-old moving onto pastures new when questioned ahead of the Gunners' Premier League clash with Everton on Wednesday.

It has emerged that Tierney would be open to leaving Arsenal in favour of a move to Newcastle if he continues to spend prolonged periods out of the starting line-up.

What has Kaya Kaynak said about Tierney?

Kaynak understands that Arsenal are not under any pressure to cash-in on Tierney as he still has just shy of three-and-a-half years remaining on his £110,000-per-week contract.

But Football.London's chief Gunners reporter is confident that a deal could be struck with Newcastle if their bid meets the north Londoners' demands.

Kaynak told GiveMeSport: "He is under a long-term contract because Arsenal signed him up to a five-year deal in the summer of 2021.

"They're under no real obligation to sell him immediately but, if an offer comes in, I'm sure they'd be willing to let him go. If not, he's a player that Mikel Arteta would love to keep around the squad."

Should Arsenal sell Tierney in the summer?

According to FBref, Tierney has averaged more tackles, blocks, interceptions and clearances per 90 minutes than fellow Arsenal left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko this season.

However, the data shows the Ukraine international, who made the £32million move from Manchester City last summer, is more productive in the final third of the pitch and boasts a better pass completion ratio.

With that being the case, Arteta is facing a difficult decision over whether to sell Tierney, but his injury record since completing a £25million switch from Celtic in August 2019 should be taken into consideration.

The Scotsman has missed close to 50 matches due to various issues and Arsenal need a more reliable back-up option to Zinchenko if they want to continue challenging for silverware on a regular basis after this season comes to an end.

Arteta is clearly a huge admirer of Tierney, having previously described him as 'fantastic', but a lucrative bid from Newcastle should be considered.

