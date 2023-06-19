Arsenal are preparing to lodge a second bid for Declan Rice and 'are not going to walk away' from attempting to strike a deal which would see the West Ham United star head to the Emirates Stadium, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

After qualifying for next season's Champions League, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is looking to strengthen his squad during the transfer window.

Arsenal transfer news - Declan Rice

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal have yet to submit a second bid for Rice and West Ham are happy to see whether a bidding war will ensue.

The report suggests the north Londoners are expected to launch a proposal worth £100million, including add-ons, but the Hammers are in no rush to sell their captain after he has also gained interest from the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United.

Despite facing stiff competition, Arsenal still appear to be in pole position to strike a deal as Rice's preference remains to head to the Emirates Stadium.

It is understood that the Gunners have been told they will have to pay £100million if they want to sign the central midfielder after their opening bid, worth £80million plus a further £10million in add-ons, was turned down by West Ham.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal are keen to make Rice their first signing of the summer.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Rice?

Jacobs understands that Arsenal are set to head back to the negotiating table with a second offer for Rice, but West Ham are seeking a lucrative up-front fee.

The respected journalist is aware that Arteta and Edu, the Gunners' technical director, are refusing to give up in their pursuit.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "Arsenal's approach has always been to try and get Declan Rice for under £100million. But we will wait and see whether or not that is feasible.

"They'll be back with a second offer. Although people will fixate on the exact number, it is really the structure that is going to be key to this deal because West Ham want two things, regardless of what the number is.

"They want a big chunk of money up front to help them move in the market, and they want to make sure that the lion's share of the add-ons are gettable.

"There's work to be done on both the guaranteed fee and the structure of the deal, but the opening bid is still, ultimately, just a starting point. Arsenal are not going to walk away."

Are Arsenal at risk of missing out on Rice this summer?

According to The Sun, Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw has admitted to tapping up Rice during the international break.

The report suggests the former Southampton man would sign the 24-year-old 'in a heartbeat', while he hinted that he has also given a tour of the Red Devils' Carrington training complex while on England duty.

Manchester City are also waiting in the wings and enquired over Rice's availability during the final stages of last week.

During an interview with talkSPORT, West Ham co-chairman David Sullivan has revealed the Hammers skipper has already made his final appearance for the club, so it is clear he is up for grabs.

Arsenal need to move quickly if they want to sign Rice, who is on a £60,000-per-week contract at the London Stadium, ahead of their rivals.