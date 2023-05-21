Arsenal are 'working on a proposal' for Declan Rice and the West Ham United star has given the Emirates Stadium outfit hope of striking a deal due to preferring to remain in London, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners have enjoyed a season to remember and, having booked their place in next season's Champions League, boss Mikel Arteta will be looking to strengthen his squad in the summer.

Arsenal transfer news - Declan Rice

According to The Telegraph, Arsenal are working on structuring a club-record deal worth £92million to prise Rice away from West Ham.

The report suggests the north Londoners are confident of being able to reach an agreement with their Premier League rivals, having identified the central midfielder as a top transfer target.

Rice has rejected offers of a new contract at West Ham, while Arsenal believe they have the upper-hand over the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City.

The 24-year-old also has suitors overseas, with reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich keeping tabs on his situation as head coach Thomas Tuchel looks to refresh his midfield.

Respected journalist Rudy Galetti recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arteta has had direct talks with Rice over a potential move to Arsenal.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Rice?

Jacobs understands that Arsenal are looking to piece together an offer for Rice after ear-marking his arrival as a priority.

The journalist believes the West Ham captain is keen to remain in the capital, giving the Gunners and Chelsea a boost.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "What Arsenal are doing is working on a proposal for Rice. He remains one of their top priorities, and we know that midfield is also a high priority position.

"Declan Rice has spoken glowingly about Arsenal. There are, of course, other suitors. Chelsea have looked and there is even admiration from Manchester United and Newcastle United.

"But I've always been told, even if it's not a deal-breaker, that Rice would, ideally, like to stay in London. That obviously gives Arsenal and Chelsea some hope, and they can use that to their advantage."

How has Rice performed this season?

Sofascore handed Rice a 7.2 match rating as he played a pivotal role in West Ham reaching the Europa Conference League final with a win over AZ Alkmaar earlier this week.

Statistics show the £60,000-per-week man boasted 91 per cent pass accuracy, won three ground duels and made two interceptions as the Hammers kept their hopes of clinching silverware alive.

Rice has also been key for West Ham in the Premier League, with him playing every single minute of the campaign before missing the defeat at Manchester City earlier this month.

He has been handed the best average match rating in the east Londoners' squad by WhoScored, underlining that he has been in fine form.