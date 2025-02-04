Arsenal were among the quieter Premier League sides ahead of the winter transfer window slamming shut on Monday, thanks to failing to make any signings, but boss Mikel Arteta will be looking to lure additional firepower to the Emirates Stadium when the next opportunity arises in the summer.

The Spanish tactician has been heavily reliant on Kai Havertz, who has been on the Gunners' books since completing a £65million switch from London rivals Chelsea in June 2023, in the centre forward position throughout the season and remained six points adrift of table-topping Liverpool thanks to a 5-1 thumping of Manchester City last weekend.

Despite showing a clinical edge against the reigning champions last time out, Arsenal are poised to be without Gabriel Jesus for the remainder of the season and the early stages of next term thanks to suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury last month, and GIVEMESPORT has looked into which strikers have remained on their radar beyond the winter deadline.

Alexander Isak

Newcastle United

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed on GMS' Market Madness podcast on deadline day that Alexander Isak is loved at Arsenal despite being out of their reach during the winter window, meaning Newcastle United are in danger of their domestic counterparts attempting to strike a deal in the coming months.

The north Londoners' links to the 25-year-old, who has been described as 'world-class' by Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer, have come at a time when his current employers have been eager to tie him down to an improved contract in an attempt to put themselves in an even better negotiating position in the summer.

Newcastle were adamant that they would not consider selling Isak for less than £150million midway through the season, such is his importance in head coach Eddie Howe's future plans, and Arsenal are unlikely to see their demands drop by a considerable amount by the time we reach the end of the season.

The Swede still has three-and-a-half years remaining on his current terms - which allow him to pocket £120,000-per-week - and that means attempting to convince the Tynesiders to cash in could be an uphill battle, but he highlighted his quality by getting his name on the scoresheet in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg between the two clubs last month.

Benjamin Sesko

RB Leipzig

It is a similar situation to Isak when it comes to Benjamin Sesko, with GMS senior reporter Romano revealing that the RB Leipzig frontman will also stay on Arsenal's radar in preparation for being able to do business in the summer, and they have been long-term admirers of the Slovenia international.

The Gunners and Chelsea were prepared to activate the £55million release clause written into his contract as they readied themselves for the 2024/25 campaign, only to be forced to head back to the drawing board after he was convinced to agree fresh terms and prolong his stay in the Bundesliga.

In a significant boost for Arteta, as he goes in search of fresh competition for Havertz, GMS sources recently revealed there is confidence behind the scenes at Arsenal that Sesko wants to join the north Londoners and would be prepared to complete the switch if a fee can be agreed with Leipzig.

The 21-year-old former Red Bull Salzburg man has been described as 'world-class' during the early stages of his career, and a move to the Emirates Stadium cannot be ruled out after he has continued making an impact under the tutelage of Leizpig head coach Marco Rose in his current surroundings.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Benjamin Sesko has been averaging a Bundesliga goal every 173 minutes this season

Ollie Watkins

Aston Villa

Arsenal made their admiration for Ollie Watkins abundantly clear by launching a £60million bid during the final days of the winter transfer window but, with fellow frontman Jhon Duran in the process of tying up a big-money move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, Aston Villa were not prepared to sanction his departure.

The capital club's pursuit resulted in footage - from his time at former side Brentford - resurfacing of the England international admitting that his 'dream' is to play for the Gunners after being a boyhood supporter, but the Villans held firm in the aftermath of booking their place in the Champions League's round of 16.

Aston Villa were under no pressure to listen to offers because Watkins still has three-and-a-half years remaining on his £130,000-per-week contract, and the Midlands outfit will still be in a strong position to fend off advances when the transfer window reopens for business, complicating matters for Arsenal.

The 29-year-old, like Isak and Sesko, has been showered with praise for his prolific performances and has been labelled 'world-class'. The Gunners' ongoing interest may not pay off due to chief Unai Emery's desperation to keep him among his options, but they have not shut down suggestions that they could make a fresh proposal in the summer.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 04/02/2025