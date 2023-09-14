Highlights Mohamed Elneny may seal a late loan move away from Arsenal as he is likely to be starved of game time if he remains in north London.

The defensive midfielder has stepped up his recovery from a long-term knee injury and has been seen training at London Colney.

Turkish side Besiktas considered offering Elneny a route out of Arsenal during the summer, but a switch to the Super Lig failed to come to fruition.

Arsenal star Mohamed Elneny would be 'foolish' not to head out on loan if a late opportunity arises as 'the writing is on the wall' at the Emirates Stadium for a key reason, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

Having spent more than £200million over the course of the summer transfer window, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has been open to offloading players who are no longer in the forefront of his plans.

Arsenal latest news - Mohamed Elneny

Elneny has handed Arsenal a major boost, according to Football.London, as he has stepped up his recovery from a long-term injury and been seen training at London Colney ahead of the trip to Everton this weekend.

The Egypt international has not featured since the Gunners overcame Oxford United in the third round of the FA Cup shortly after the turn of the year, resulting in Arteta choosing to dip into the transfer market for Jorginho and Declan Rice.

Elneny was forced to undergo knee surgery in January, which led to Arsenal confirming he would be on the sidelines for a prolonged period, while there were concerns over whether he had already made his final appearance for the north Londoners due to his contract being due to expire at the end of last season.

But, less than a month after going under the knife, the defensive midfielder penned a new one-year deal worth £55,000-per-week, keeping him at the Emirates Stadium until the summer of 2024.

Despite being out of action, Turkish side Besiktas considered putting a loan bid on the table during the summer, but Elneny has remained at Arsenal as he continues striving for his first appearance since sustaining the knee problem.

Mohamed Elneny's Arsenal career in numbers Appearances 155 Goals 6 Assists 10 Yellow cards 19 Red cards 1 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

What has Paul Brown said about Elneny?

Although the move to Besiktas failed to come to fruition, Brown believes Elneny would be willing to seal a loan move away from Arsenal while the likes of the Turkish and Qatari windows are still open as he understands his game time will be limited.

The respected journalist feels the 31-year-old would be making a major mistake if he opts against taking advantage of a temporary offer as his best days on the Gunners' books are behind him.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

"Windows are still open in other parts of the world. If a club comes forward with a tempting offer for him, I'm pretty sure he would agree to go because he knows he's not going to get many minutes at Arsenal this year. If he doesn't, it wouldn't surprise me if he does end up back in the squad and used on occasion, but he's got a lot of players in front of him at the moment in that team and I think the writing is on the wall for his Arsenal career. If a club comes in with a loan offer where he knows he's going to play virtually every week, he'd be foolish not to take it."

Will Arsenal sell Elneny in January if he does not leave on loan now?

Arteta bolstered his defensive midfield options by forking out a club-record fee of £105million, according to Sky Sports, to sign Rice from London rivals West Ham United during the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old has gone on to make himself one of the first names on the team-sheet, starting all the Gunners' fixtures since the new season got underway last month, and his arrival has pushed Elneny further down the pecking order.

Rice, who headed to the Emirates Stadium having won the Europa Conference League during his final appearance in a West Ham shirt, has been in impressive form since breaking into senior action and will make it difficult for Elneny to secure regular game time.

But the former Basel man could remain at Arsenal beyond the winter window if Thomas Partey, who is hoping to return to action next month as he continues his recovery from a groin injury, heads onto pastures new after being linked with a move away.

The Ghana international has been added to Juventus' shortlist as they could terminate Paul Pogba's contract amid fears he may be banned for up to four years after testing positive for testosterone.

Reputable journalist Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Partey was up for sale during the summer transfer window due to no longer being a key member of Arteta's squad, increasing the likelihood of Arsenal cashing in on him instead of Elneny.