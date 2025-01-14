Arsenal have stopped short of making a move for Dusan Vlahovic and are still deliberating whether to head to the negotiating table for the Juventus star in the aftermath of Gabriel Jesus suffering an injury which is set to keep him on the Emirates Stadium treatment table for a prolonged period, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Gunners were not afraid to splash the cash during the summer, with Riccardo Calafiori being the north Londoners' most expensive acquisition thanks to completing a £42million switch from Bologna, but Mikel Arteta's side are six points adrift in the Premier League title race and were knocked out of the FA Cup last weekend.

The penalty shoot-out loss to Manchester United came with another significant blow as Jesus sustained a suspected anterior cruciate ligament rupture, leaving Arsenal with limited centre forward options ahead of aiming to bounce back against arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

Gunners Stop Short of Making Vlahovic Move

Title-chasers have not launched enquiry or opened talks over Serbian

Arsenal are yet to make an approach for Vlahovic even though there is a growing expectancy that Arteta will respond to Jesus' injury by dipping into the transfer market ahead of the winter window's February 3 deadline, according to GMS sources, and they could profit from his price tag being lowered if they choose to up the ante.

Juventus are toying with the idea of slashing their demands to in the region of £51million as attempts to tie the striker down to a new long-term contract have reached a standstill following fresh discussions with his representatives, and there is an awareness that his departure could allow head coach Thiago Motta to bring in reinforcements.

Although Arsenal may have an opportunity to take advantage, GMS sources have been informed that the Premier League title challengers have not launched an enquiry or held talks to discover whether landing Vlahovic in the coming weeks is a possibility as they will only commit to spending big if he is pinpointed as Arteta's preferred target.

The Serbia international would seek lucrative personal terms if the chance to embark on a fresh challenge in north London arises as he is currently on a deal which allows him to pocket more than £350,000-per-week, and matching that pay package would result in him leaping to the top of the Gunners' wage bill.

Arsenal have not fully committed to signing a new frontman ahead of the transfer window slamming shut despite Jesus' injury, GMS sources have learned, but they have also refused to rule out the possibility of making the mid-season acquisition of Vlahovic as they aim to put further pressure on table-topping Liverpool.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dusan Vlahovic has been averaging a Serie A goal every 189 minutes this season

Arteta Needs to Make Final Call Over Vlahovic

North Londoners only willing to splash cash if deemed perfect option

GMS sources have been told that Arsenal will only table a formal bid for Vlahovic or another marksman if there is confidence among influential figures that he is capable of elevating their goal threat as they are desperate avoid a situation where they fork out vast sums of cash for the sake of it.

The Gunners have been long-term admirers of the 24-year-old, having initially looked to strike a deal before he joined Juventus in a £66.6million switch from Italian rivals Fiorentina in January 2022, but Arteta and other members of the recruitment department are carefully assessing their options instead of rushing to the negotiating table.

Arsenal are prepared to wait until the summer if they are adamant that the perfect recruit is out of reach, GMS sources understand, with there being an awareness that they could stand a chance of signing Newcastle United goal-getter Alexander Isak or RB Leipzig man Benjamin Sesko at the end of the season.

But GMS sources recently revealed that the capital club are also willing to revisit their interest in Vlahovic if they are given encouragement to make a move, meaning there is still a serious possibility of Arteta bringing in fresh competition for the likes of Kai Havertz ahead of a key run of fixtures.

