Highlights Arsenal are prioritising a summer pursuit of Martin Zubimendi instead of Douglas Luiz after putting plans in place for next season.

Real Sociedad's talisman has a release clause written into his contract ahead of the transfer window reopening for business.

The Gunners are not expecting Luiz to push for a move if Aston Villa succeed in wrapping up qualification for the Champions League.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has identified Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi as his preferred midfield target instead of Aston Villa talisman Douglas Luiz ahead of attempting to welcome reinforcements to the Emirates Stadium during the summer transfer window, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Having crashed out of the Champions League at the hands of Bayern Munich earlier this week, resulting in the Gunners going three consecutive matches without a win as their Premier League title charge also hit a stumbling block, sporting director Edu has been tasked with scouring the market for potential arrivals.

Although Declan Rice became the most expensive signing in Arsenal's history when he completed a £105million switch from London rivals West Ham United less than 12 months ago, Arteta has set his sights on bolstering his options with a defensive-minded presence in the middle of the park ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Arteta Eager to Sign Zubimendi Instead of Luiz

Gunners could take advantage of release clause in Sociedad contract

Luiz has not been pinpointed as Arsenal's first-choice midfield target ahead of being able to enter the market for fresh faces, according to GMS sources, as Arteta is more keen on luring Zubimendi to the Premier League for the first time in his career after the Spanish tactician has assessed his options.

It is understood that the Gunners are considering the 25-year-old's arrival at the Emirates Stadium to be more likely than succeeding in tempting Villa into cashing in on their Brazil international, although they are aware that it will be difficult to persuade Sociedad into accepting an offer for their prised asset.

Martin Zubimendi's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Douglas Luiz Martin Zubimendi Douglas Luiz Percentage of aerial duels won 61.1 56.1 Percentage of dribblers tackled 55.0 49.0 Ball recoveries 5.72 5.71 Clearances 1.89 0.57 Interceptions 1.30 0.64 Blocks 1.09 1.01 Statistics correct as of 18/04/2024

Arsenal could choose to trigger the £51million release clause written into Zubimendi's contract, which would leave La Liga outfit Sociedad helpless and unable to stop him proceeding to face-to-face discussions with his admirers over personal terms when the transfer window reopens for business.

GMS sources have been informed that the Gunners are expecting Luiz to stay on Villa's books after playing a crucial role in the Midlands outfit challenging for a place in next season's Champions League, thanks to racking up 20 goal contributions over the course of 46 appearances in all competitions.

The defensive midfielder is not expected to agitate for a move if he succeeds in helping Unai Emery's side to book a spot in Europe's elite club tournament, and it has resulted in Arteta being adamant that it will be complicated if he attempts to turn his head and tempt him to Arsenal.

Arsenal are prioritising a move for Zubimendi despite being long-term admirers of Luiz and previously upping the ante in their pursuit by lodging three bids worth up to £25million during the closing stages of the 2022 summer transfer window, only for Villa to snub their advances.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GMS that Zubimendi is aware of the Premier League title-chasers' interest and hinted that Arteta could be pivotal in the bid to entice him to the capital, having been described as 'extraordinary' by Barcelona head coach Xavi, as he has links to Sociedad and has maintained contacts behind the scenes since his playing days.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Martin Zubimendi's pass completion rate has been 90 per cent or more on eight occasions in La Liga this season, with his highest tally of 98.1 per cent coming in Real Sociedad's goalless draw with Girona in February

Rice Set to be Handed Advanced Role Next Season

Arsenal's record arrival in line to move further forward after excelling in final third

GMS sources understand that Arteta has set his sights on making alterations to Arsenal's midfield ahead of another push for the top flight crown, with Rice in line to be handed a more advanced role after highlighting that he is capable of being a threat in the final third of the pitch.

The England international has found the back of the net six times in the Premier League since his arrival from West Ham, while he has also provided his teammates with seven assists in all competitions, leading to Zubimendi being seen as an ideal addition who could sit in front of the Gunners' backline and give Rice more freedom.

Arteta believes there is still room for Rice to grow and develop his game despite wasting no time in becoming one of the first names on the team sheet, and he is being viewed behind the scenes as a midfielder who is capable of providing far more than simply protection for Arsenal's defence.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored