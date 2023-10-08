Highlights Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is looking to strengthen his squad in the January transfer window, with Wolves winger Pedro Neto on their radar.

Super-agent Jorge Mendes is working to secure a move for Neto, with other Premier League clubs showing interest amid uncertainty over his future.

Neto would fit well into Arteta's system and could serve as a backup for Bukayo Saka, providing valuable depth and easing the pressure on the young Englishman.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will look to the January transfer window to strengthen in a key position and journalist Ben Jacobs has name-dropped a Premier League proven asset on their shopping list.

The Spaniard has enjoyed a positive start to the 2023/24 campaign but is still keen to bolster his ranks further.

Arsenal transfer news – Pedro Neto

A vital piece of Wolves’ puzzle, Pedro Neto has been one of Gary O’Neil’s shining lights since he took over the reins at Molineux, in replacement of Julen Lopetegui, in August. Though, according to The Metro, north London-based outfit Arsenal are contemplating whether to swoop in for the Wolverhampton Wanderers winger.

To boost Arteta’s pursuit of the bright 23-year-old, TEAMtalk have suggested that super-agent Jorge Mendes is working to earn a move for his client as the likes of Premier League duo Arsenal and Liverpool are sniffing around amid the uncertainty of his future.

The report suggests that his current employers are bracing themselves to lose the Portugal international when the January transfer window opens for business. Having plundered one goal and four assists since the new campaign got underway, the attacker has proved to be a handful and Wolves will – understandably – be reluctant to part ways with him.

Arsenal signings summer 2023 Fee David Raya (Brentford) Loan Kai Haverz (Chelsea) £65m Declan Rice (West Ham) £105m Jurrien Timber (Ajax) £38m All transfer fees via Sky Sports

Per 90min, Arsenal scouts were in attendance as Neto’s side overcame Pep Guardiola’s imperious Manchester City in a shock defeat, a game in which the blistering winger was instrumental. The report does suggest that Aston Villa and Atlético Madrid are interested in signing Neto, too, so it’s possible that Arteta will have to fend off ample competition should they wish to ensnare his services.

£50m Arsenal target fits perfectly into Arteta’s system – Ben Jacobs

Jacobs has suggested that right wing is an area that Arteta and his entourage are keen to enrich, though any new acquisition will have to understand the fierce competition for places at the capital club.

The reputable report did insist that Neto, who earns £50,000-per-week at Molineux, would slot expertly into the Spaniard’s blueprint given his profile. Referencing the ongoing Ivan Toney interest, he revealed that – to his knowledge at least – nothing is advanced as things stand. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said:

“But this is the type of position where Arsenal very likely will want to strengthen at some point in 2024. They do clearly have options in that Pedro Neto position, which means that he would need to understand his game time at a club like Arsenal. But I think that Mikel Arteta likes that type of profile and I think that Neto would fit into that Arsenal system. “So nothing, to my knowledge, is sort of advanced at this point, or moving definitively. It reminds me of the sort of Ivan Toney situation with Arsenal where, of course they're monitoring it and of course it's a possibility, though it's perhaps a bit too early to see whether that possibility is going to manifest into something concrete.”

Where would Pedro Neto fit in at the Emirates?

Arteta has been long searching for the perfect Bukayo Saka understudy, while – back in May – now Aston Villa gem Moussa Diaby was one of the leading names of his six-man shopping list, per MailOnline.

Saka has been viewed as Arteta’s ‘undroppable force’ this season, but the club are now facing the consequences seeing as the Englishman was seen limping off in the 34th minute against RC Lens in the Champions League. Post-match, Arteta admitted (via MailOnline):

“He tried to backheel a ball in the first half and felt something muscular. It was big enough not to allow him to continue to play the game and that’s a worry for us.”

In 2022/23 alone, the England international featured in every single Premier League fixture, scoring 14 goals and 11 assists. Despite his crucial goal return, playing 3,744 minutes, per Transfermarkt, across the season will be taking its toll.

Arsenal league record with and without Bukayo Sake (since 2020/21) Statistic With Without Starts 110 11 Win rate 60% 46% Points Per Game 1.9 1.5 Goals per 90 1.8 1.5 Passes into the final third 61.3 50.9 Data per MailOnline

And that’s where Neto comes in. The former Lazio ace could act as the perfect stand-in for Saka, while he could also ply his trade on the left flank – a role he has been deployed in on two occasions this campaign so far. Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal need to begin managing the gem's minutes to mitigate any injury-based risk and having Neto in your roster will certainly ease the pressure on him.