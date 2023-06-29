Arsenal could still 'sprinkle a bit more magic' in the summer transfer window at the Emirates Stadium, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners haven't messed around so far as they press for multiple signings early on.

Arsenal transfer news - Latest

The three players most heavily linked with a move to the Gunners so far are Kai Kavertz, Declan Rice, and Jurrien Timber.

David Ornstein has confirmed that Arsenal are still determined to sign Rice despite two bids being rejected, have reached an agreement in principle with Havertz, and are working on a deal to sign Ajax defender Timber.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal could make a move for Romeo Lavia in the second stage of the transfer window.

The Gunners are clearly looking to strengthen multiple different areas of the pitch, and it's no surprise considering who they have to compete with in the Premier League title race.

Manchester City won the league last season, and their obscene strength in depth certainly helped them get over the line.

After qualifying for Champions League football, reinforcements will be necessary, and Jones has hinted that their spending might not stop at the aforementioned players.

What has Jones said about Arsenal?

Jones has suggested that we could still see Arsenal sprinkle a bit of magic in the transfer window.

Arteta may be considering a move for a new wide forward before the window slams shut.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "It's the large part of it done, if those were the three or four (Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber, and Romeo Lavia) to come in.

"The one more that they might be able to throw in, just to sprinkle a bit more magic on the squad would be another wide forward - I think that that's something that will be considered."

Who could Arsenal look to sign in attack?

The Evening Standard recently reported that Moussa Diaby is a target for the Gunners this summer.

The French forward, who plays off the right-hand side of attack, could provide some impressive competition for Bukayo Saka.

Elsewhere, Football Insider have claimed that the north London club could reignite their interest in Barcelona winger Raphinha.

Although it remains to be seen whether either player would be keen on playing a squad role for Arsenal, there's no doubt both would improve their squad and drastically increase their quality.