Arsenal will only make a new signing if they are “100% convinced” of the player’s suitability at the Emirates Stadium, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Head coach Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu Gaspar will look to improve the quality of the Gunners squad heading into their first Champions League campaign since the 2016/17 season.

Arsenal transfer news – Latest

According to MailSport, Arsenal are preparing a second bid worth £100m for West Ham United captain Declan Rice after having an £80m offer rejected earlier this week.

Arteta’s immediate priority will be signing a midfield replacement for Granit Xhaka, who will move to Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen this summer.

Romano has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal are discussing a potential deal for out-of-contract Manchester City man Ilkay Gundogan and have “had some conversations” regarding a move.

The Gunners will feel that the squad requires greater depth at the Emirates Stadium after falling short in the race for the Premier League title to Manchester City, despite leading the way for most of the campaign.

And Romano says Arsenal need to be convinced on a player to sign him and uses last summer’s failed pursuit of then-Leeds United winger Raphinha and January’s eventual signing of Brighton & Hove Albion star Leandro Trossard as an example.

What has Romano said about Arsenal?

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “For Arsenal, it is always important in the line of strategy. They go for the player if they are 100% convinced. Otherwise, they prefer to wait.

“Look at Raphinha, for example. Last summer, they wanted Raphinha but had no chance to agree on a fee for him. So, they decided to wait until January to sign any winger in Trossard. So, this is why, for Arsenal, it’s important to find the right player in the right position.”

Has Arsenal’s transfer strategy worked?

In recent times, Arsenal have hardly missed a beat in the transfer market.

Last summer, the signings of Manchester City duo Gabriel Jesus and left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko helped turn the Gunners from a side scraping for European football to Premier League title challengers.

Meanwhile, the addition of Trossard helped improve the club’s options for wide players and came at a sensible price of £21m.

Therefore, Arteta and Edu must continue to work together to make intelligent signings over the coming transfer window as they look to go one better on Manchester City next season.