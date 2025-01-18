Much has been made of Arsenal’s success since Mikel Arteta took over in December 2016. The Spaniard, despite having a plethora of talent at his disposal, has won just one major trophy – and a graphic showing his expenditure compared to the traditional top six in the Premier League has gone viral.

Arteta, who is widely regarded as one of the best young managers in world football, took over a squad devoid of any confidence and has transformed the north Londoners into a team with an evident semblance of chemistry – one that has run Manchester City to the wire in back-to-back seasons.

That said, he has come under the cosh for adding very little to the club’s trophy cabinet with them looking to add a Premier League crown for the first time since the iconic 2003/04 campaign when Arsenal, then situated at Highbury, lifted glory having gone unbeaten in the league.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arteta has accrued a points per match ratio of 1.97 in his 263-game tenure in charge of Arsenal.

A graphic showing each top six outfit’s spending since December 2019, when Arteta took over from now-Aston Villa boss Unai Emery, has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter) as it shows the Gunners have spent the fourth-most of the sextet.

Up at the top is fellow capital club Chelsea, who have not been afraid to splash the cash on new additions since Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital replaced Roman Abramovic as owners in 2022 – best evidenced by their north of £200 million spent on Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez.

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur follow, having spent €963 million and €869 million, respectively, before Arsenal – three-time winners of England’s top flight since its rebranding in 1992 – are presented as spending €792 million.

Related Ranking Arsenal's 11 Best Transfer Windows in History The Gunners have signed some of the best players the Premier League has ever seen.

The additions of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz make up a reasonable chunk of that expenditure; but having Bukayo Saka come through Hale End has, alternatively, helped their cause in terms of keeping their spending down over the years.

Manchester City, despite being four-in-a-row champions, have spent less than the Gunners – €755 million – while Liverpool, under the stewardship of Jurgen Klopp for much of the timeframe, have spent the least of the top six Premier League clubs (€545 million).

So far in 2024/25, Arsenal have kept their Premier League dream alive and, at the time of writing, are four points behind league leaders Liverpool. In the Champions League, they are third in the table after six outings in Europe’s top table.

They were knocked out of the FA Cup by Ruben Amorim's Red Devils on penalties but are still in with a chance of winning the Carabao Cup. Whether they'll be able to break their silverware curse remains to be seen, but the pressure on Arteta's shoulders may continue to rise if they don't.