Arsenal's search for a striker continues after failing to land one in the summer transfer window - and Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that Brighton starlet Evan Ferguson is a player to 'keep an eye on', with the Gunners having previously had the young Irishman on their radar under Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal looked for a new striker in the summer, and it seemed as though the Gunners were set to make a move for RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko - though despite having a £55million release clause, the Slovenian opted to stay in the Bundesliga and signed a new deal at the eastern German outfit. It's left Arteta craving a new striker - and one name that won't go away is Ferguson.

Jacobs: Arsenal Move For Ferguson 'One to Keep Eye On'

The Irish striker has been cast aside at Brighton so far this season

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs stated that Ferguson is certainly a name to keep an eye on for Arsenal.

Evan Ferguson's Premier League statistics - Brighton squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 12 =11th Goals 1 =7th Aerial Duels Won Per Game 0.3 =17th Shots Per Game 0.6 16th Match rating 6.18 24th

However, other clubs that are interested in a temporary move for him until the end of the season will have a better chance of landing the striker, with Brighton unlikely to want to sell. He said:

"I would keep an eye on Evan Ferguson - a player that, when he was playing regularly for Brighton sort of 18 months or so ago, was very much on Arsenal's radar. "But of course, at that point, everyone was speaking like he would have a £80million to £100million price tag. "Now I think suitors are waiting to see whether Brighton are prepared to loan or sell Evan Ferguson. I think a loan is probably more likely than a permanent sale."

Ferguson scored six goals in his first full season in the Premier League back in 2022/23, and that continued last season with another six in the top-flight as he cemented his place as one of the best young talents in the English game, being called a 'superstar' in the process.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Evan Ferguson has four goals in 18 games for Republic of Ireland.

However, chances have been few and far between this season with Fabian Hurzeler preferring Joao Pedro, Georginio Rutter and Danny Welbeck as his striking trio - though whilst Arsenal may be interested, he could find his way on loan to clubs such as West Ham United or Fulham, who have both been linked with his talents in recent months.

Related Arsenal Eyeing Ambitious Move for 'Best Left-Back in the World' Theo Hernandez is a sought-after target and three Premier League teams could look to sign him

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 24-12-24.