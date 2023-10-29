Highlights Arsenal is considering finding a long-term replacement for Thomas Partey due to his injury record and the need for depth in midfield.

Partey's injury struggles have led to him falling down the pecking order at Arsenal, and the club may look to bolster their squad with another midfield addition.

One player Arsenal is scouting is Arthur Vermeeren, an 18-year-old breakthrough player from Royal Antwerp who has already made a significant impact domestically and in the Champions League.

Arsenal could be looking to find a long-term replacement for Thomas Partey due to his current injury record, and journalist Dean Jones has shared an internal update to GIVEMESPORT on one player they are currently scouting.

Partey hasn't been available for selection for a large part of the season so far, and Mikel Arteta may be considering adding another body in midfield. With the Gunners competing in Europe and domestically, a squad full of players capable of contributing throughout the campaign will be necessary, and they can't afford to carry those with regular injuries.

Partey has had his struggles this season

Back in September, Partey was ruled out for at least six weeks after suffering a muscular injury in training, per MailOnline. The Ghanaian midfielder missed some crucial games against the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, but returned to action against Manchester City just before the latest international break.

However, after featuring for his country, Partey could only make the bench against Chelsea in the Premier League and wasn't selected to come on as a substitute. The 30-year-old wasn't named in the squad when the Gunners travelled to Seville in the Champions League during the week, and Arsenal later confirmed that he missed the game due to another muscle injury.

Thomas Partey - Arsenal Stats Appearances 104 Goals 5 Assists 4 Yellow cards 20 Red cards 1 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT when quizzed on Arsenal's January transfer window plans that the middle of the park is an area of the pitch where you wonder whether Arteta has enough depth, partly due to Partey's injury problems. The journalist adds that the long-term futures of Partey and Jorginho are uncertain, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see the north London club make moves in the transfer market.

When Partey was ruled out for an extended period back in September, journalist Paul Brown told GIVEMESPORT that it couldn't be described as a big loss as he's no longer essential to Arteta's side. Declan Rice and Kai Havertz were brought to the club during the summer transfer window and both players have played key roles in midfield so far this season. Partey is clearly falling down the pecking order and his injury record means he's struggling to find time to work his way back into the side.

If Arteta wants to continue competing for the Premier League title with the likes of Man City, then they can't stagnate and allow other clubs to consistently strengthen their squads without doing the same. The top sides in England are always looking to bring in reinforcements, making their squads deeper and filled with more quality during every transfer window.

Jones has suggested that if Partey is going to continue to struggle with injuries, then Arsenal will have to bulk up their squad with another midfield addition. The journalist adds that one player the club are currently taking a look at is Royal Antwerp youngster Arthur Vermeeren. Arteta also wants to find a formula in the middle of the park that will allow Rice to have a little more freedom. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"I know they've got their eye on the lad at Antwerp [Arthur Vermeeren], who is one of the breakthrough players of his generation and they are at this point trying to consider ways that they can rebuild their midfield. Also, they want to get to a place too where they can allow Declan Rice to get a bit more freedom. So I think it's been on their radar to bring in another midfielder anyway, but if Thomas Partey is going to continue to struggle and have this sort of injury record, then it is going to be a case of having to bulk up the squad."

Arthur Vermeeren - 'The next Iniesta'

At just 18 years old, Vermeeren, who has been dubbed 'the next Iniesta', broke into the Antwerp first team and was later named the league's Young Player of the Year. Despite his young age, the Belgian midfielder is already making a huge impact in his home country, and has featured regularly for his club domestically and in the Champions League.

Vermeeren has managed five assists, including two in Europe, and one goal already this campaign, per Transfermarkt. Although he's unlikely to break into the Arsenal first team instantly if he was to move to the Emirates, considering the impact he's made already at 18, it could be a smart signing for the future.