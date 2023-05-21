Arsenal can expect to face competition from Tottenham Hotspur if they decide to move ahead with interest in Marc Guehi this summer.

The Gunners are whittling down their defensive targets for this summer as they aim to ensure there is better depth to their squad for next season.

The unexpected reliance on Rob Holding at a key stage in the season confirmed their need to focus on central defensive options, and 25-year-old Holding could leave the club in the next transfer window.

How much would Arsenal have to pay for Guehi?

Guehi of Crystal Palace is identified as a prime candidate but Spurs have also had recruitment staff looking at the situation this season as they look to improve their own options at the back for next term.

Convincing Palace to sell would not be straight forward and informed figures suggest it would certainly take upwards of £50million to even get talks off the ground.

But with Arsenal's new status in the top-flight and with their ambitions well-known, shopping within the Premier League should be expected to come at a premium.

The title challenge for this season may be dead but Arsenal will not stand still on the back of the disappointment and their summer transfer plans will include a strategy to bring new physicality to the squad.

Their blueprint for the future has seen a focus on young players with a high ceiling to be reached and that will not change too much, yet as part of the next phase of growth sources are indicating that Mikel Arteta is looking to bring power to the core of his side.

That is likely to be the remit for additions through the spine of his team - in defence, midfield and possibly even attack.

What does Xhaka's exit mean for Zinchenko?

Granit Xhaka’s pending departure to Bayer Leverkusen raises the question of whether the Gunners sign two midfielders and his exit also brings new focus and responsibility onto the toes of Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Xhaka is a vice-captain of the side and with Zinchenko already part of the leadership group and having exerted such authority on the side in his early months in North London there is an expectation he might be given a bigger role.

Positionally he could become an interesting option too, with a desire to play in central midfield a hope that could be made more possible if Arsenal are successful in their pursuit of Joao Cancelo.

What are Arsenal's chances of signing Cancelo?

Typically Manchester City are happy to sell any player at any time to any club if they do not fit into the plan or are seeking a move.

But after helping the Gunners to emerge as their main title contenders this season with the signings of Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus there will be fresh scrutiny around that relaxed vibe.