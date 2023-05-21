Focus is intensifying around Declan Rice’s future at a time when Arsenal lead the race to sign him from West Ham United.

It is true that admiration from the Gunners is reflected from the player’s side—he has been extremely impressed by what they have built so quickly under Mikel Arteta and can imagine himself as a driving force in their midfield.

There is a feeling that has grown in the media which makes an Arsenal move feel inevitable—as long as they can strike a deal between the clubs, the rest should fall into place.

Yet coming to an agreement on a fee is the big obstacle that could be exposed very soon. It will be interesting to discover how West Ham treat the talks, and whether the deal looks like being a smooth one or dragged out.

How much will West Ham demand for Declan Rice?

Rice has been decisive for the Hammers this season, keeping the squad together through tough times. Earlier in the season there was a feeling West Ham may be willing to drop their £100million valuation but that is not the case now. In fact, the figure they set out for could still be £100million plus add-ons of £20million.

New indications out of Arsenal suggest a £90million offer might be negotiable from their end and that’s a deal that would shatter their £72million transfer record spent on Nicolas Pepe.

On top of that there is a willingness to make Rice a £300,000-a-week top earner, alongside the likes of Bukayo Saka, and underlining the importance in which he would be regarded.

Arsenal are not the only club interested in signing him though and if West Ham prove to be stubborn this could all open up.

Could other Premier League clubs make a move for Declan Rice?

The recent narrative switch that has pushed Manchester United into the picture over the past week is interesting. For some time there has been a feeling among a couple of figures close to the player that if things do not go Arsenal’s way, United would have the potential to create a plot twist.

Yes, Chelsea and Manchester City might feel that capability too, but mentions of United’s power and status in the world game is a huge lure that intrigues him and that - combined with a big contract and a major role in Erik ten Hag’s midfield - should not be ignored.

Chelsea’s big hole in midfield next to Enzo Fernandez makes that interest attractive while the potential of a Man City move is going to hire on who departs Etihad Stadium.

While there is an expectation a transfer within the Premier League will happen, West Ham do not have to sell Rice this summer. They are not going to concede easily here.

This will be a huge talking point as we head into the opening of the summer transfer window though and Arsenal - and anyone else interested - will have to tread carefully in negotiations so as not to irk the Hammers hierarchy.