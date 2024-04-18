Highlights David Ornstein has hinted that Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly could affect Arsenal's summer transfer plans.

If the Arsenal academy stars can be first-team players next season it could stop Edu needing to bring in homegrown players.

Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly are two of the top young talents coming through at London Colney and are tipped for big things.

Arsenal's transfer strategy could be influenced by two 17-year-old academy talents this summer. Every Premier League club will be considering the number of homegrown players in their squad and how that will look in the years to come. The Gunners will be no different, and their brightest young prospects will have their say in the medium and long term.

That's according to The Athletic's David Ornstein, who answered a question about homegrown players and the transfer market in his latest Q&A on Thursday afternoon.

He name-checked Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly as prospects at Arsenal who will have something to say about whether or not Arsenal sign more English players in the future. They, and everyone at Arsenal, will be hoping those two can have a big impact at the Emirates Stadium for many years to come.

Young Gunners Coming Through

They will be able to influence future plans

Ornstein was asked: "With Ramsdale, Tierney, Nketiah, Nelson & possibly Smith Rowe rumoured to leave the club this summer, do you think Arsenal will look to specifically bring in players classed as ‘homegrown’ in the summer transfer window - in order to help with the quota? If so, do you know about specific names we hold interest in?"

He replied: "Although this is not something that has specifically come up in the conversations I've had around potential targets for Arsenal this summer, of course it is a consideration for every PL club when squad planning.

"Excuse the boring answer but it will all come down to who and how many depart and who and how many remain, which obviously can be influenced by academy graduates like Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly. At this point in time the majority of names I've heard as possible signings would not qualify as homegrown, whereas early last summer a lot of those who - for example - Tottenham had on their radar were very purposefully homegrown (like Maddison). On a broader note about the production of homegrown talent, this is definitely an area in which Arsenal at seeking to improve."

Who Are Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly?

Ethan Nwaneri, 17, joined the Arsenal academy as a nine-year-old back in 2016. He was part of the young Gunners team that reached the FA Youth Cup final in 2022-23, having been a part of the club's under-18s team since he was 14 years old. He has already made two Premier League appearances, and has represented England at under-16 and under-17 levels.

Midfielder Myles Lewis-Skelly is also 17 years old, and has been with Arsenal since the age of eight. He is yet to make a first team appearance for Arsenal, but plays for England under-18s and is also highly rated in academy football circles. He has earned public praise from the Gunners' under-18s coach Jack Wilshere.

While still only 17 years old, both players have bright futures and could be key to Arsenal in the future. It will certainly benefit Arsenal in the transfer market to keep them around for many years to come.