Arsenal are enduring a tremendous season under Mikel Arteta’s watch but will look towards the summer window to increase the talent in their squad.

The Gunners would have become an increasingly attractive option for players after this season, regardless of whether they clinch the title or not.

Their secured Champions League qualification will play into their hands when inquiring about their targets when the window comes around.

Looking past this season, they are committed to bolstering their squad to bridge the gap between themselves and table-topping Manchester City.

It’s understood that Arteta is on the lookout for a new centre back, two central midfielders and another attacker who is versatile.

Without further ado, here are the six players on the Spaniard’s six-man shopping list for this summer.

The six players Arsenal are looking to sign this summer

Arsenal are expected to spend big to increase their chances of success next term, especially given they have returned to Europe’s top-tier club competition.

Though they have been one of the most entertaining teams in Europe during this campaign, it’s clear that their squad needs enforcing, and this summer is the perfect time to do so.

As per The Daily Mail, Arsenal will sanction a big spend this summer with the club closely monitoring the following six players.

Declan Rice

Declan Rice of West Ham shields the ball from Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard at the Emirates

Rice has been West Ham’s standout player for many seasons now and is expected to move to a bigger club to hit the heights he’s destined to achieve.

The 24-year-old England international has a £100m price tag slapped on his name by his current club but money aside, he remains Arsenal’s priority to boost their midfield.

Arsenal’s city rivals Chelsea have a longstanding relationship with the West Ham captain as he was released by the Blues at the age of 14 and may spoil the party come the summer.

Their shortcomings this year may mean they’ll be back in the market for their former academy player.

Romeo Lavia

Southampton's Romeo Lavia holds off Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United in the Premier League

Teenage Southampton sensation Romeo Lavia has been earmarked as a cheaper alternative to West Ham’s Rice.

Plying his trade in the south coast side’s heart of midfield, Lavia has been labelled alongside James Ward-Prowse as one of their best-performing players this season, and it’s no wonder he’s now so sought-after.

Threatened by relegation, Southampton may be forced to sell their most valuable assets at a lower price if they are to succumb to the drop.

Though, Arsenal may choose to stay away as Lavia as their title rivals Manchester City have a £40m buyback clause in line for the teen.

Moises Caicedo

Back in January, Arsenal’s bid for one of Brighton’s many shining stars, Moises Caicedo, was rejected but they may return to the hotly contested race this summer.

It has been reported that thanks to the guarantee of Champions League football next season, Rice is open to joining the north London outfit.

His mammoth price, however, may be a stumbling block for Arteta and his entourage as the Seagulls value their Ecuadorian midfielder around the 100m mark.

Moussa Diaby

Bayern Leverkusen forward ace Diaby is believed to be one of Arsenal’s main targets this summer following his impressive Bundesliga season of 14 goals from wide.

Their pursuit of a fresh attacker will be fuelled by the potential outgoing of Reiss Nelson.

However, Diaby may be out of reach with clubs like Manchester United and Real Madrid also interest in the former PSG star’s services.

Wilfried Zaha

Crystal Palace’s main man Wilfried Zaha is out of contract this summer and so will be available on a free transfer.

A move for Palace's ever-reliable forward will, however, only become a reality if their pursuit for Diaby falls through.

The former Manchester United forward has been his side’s top goalscorer for the past two seasons and has been flirting with a high-profile move for some time now.

Marc Guehi

To complete the Palace duo that the title chasers have identified as potential incomings is the young centre-back Marc Guehi.

The injury to their centre-back prodigy William Saliba has provided a cause for concern, with their back-ups highlighting a mountainous drop-off.

Palace are keeping an open mind on the youngster’s future at the club and, according to a report by The Daily Mail, an offer upwards of £50m would test Palace’s resolve to keep the defender.

How Arsenal’s XI could look with their potential six new signings

GK: Aaron Ramsdale

RB: Ben White

CB: Gabriel

CB: William Saliba

LB: Oleskandr Zinchenko

CM: Declan Rice

CM: Thomas Partey

LW: Moussa Diaby

CAM: Martin Odegaard

RW: Bukayo Saka

ST: Gabriel Jesus

The majority of the potential incomings would be used primarily as back-ups, with Guehi, Zaha, Lavia and Caicedo all there to be used when the going gets tough.

Declan Rice could partner Partey in the centre of midfield and provide the defence with protection, while Diaby may replace Gabriel Martinelli on the left side of the frontline.