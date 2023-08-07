Arsenal have enjoyed a brilliant window in terms of new, exciting incomings, though Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has claimed that their signing of an ‘underrated’ star in January has been some of the ‘best business’ in the past few years.

Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber have been the trio of talent making their way through the north London doors this summer as Arsenal look to continue stamping their authority next term.

Arsenal news – Leandro Trossard

For just £21m, Arsenal swooped in to sign the former Brighton & Hove Albion star Leandro Trossard in January, per BBC Sport.

The 28-year-old Belgian made a name for himself at the seaside club, making 121 appearances and registering 25 goals and 14 assists in that time.

However, Trossard became a creative monster for Mikel Arteta and registered a double-figured tally of assists of 10, per Transfermarkt, in the second half of 2022/23.

More recently, he was on target for Arsenal in their Community Shield win against Manchester City as his last-minute equaliser took his side to penalties.

Arsenal are blessed with attacking talent, though the 26-cap Belgium international’s versatility may allow the club to unlock the best out of him next campaign as they look to compete for multiple honours.

Speaking on ITV, Emma Hayes suggested that Trossard was unlucky not to feature more for the north London-based outfit last season.

“I think Trossard’s an important player for Arsenal. You saw the back end of last season, he came in for Gabriel Martinelli. I think maybe at times, even a little unfortunate to be out of the side, so invaluable squad depth,” the Chelsea Women boss said.

What did Ryan Taylor say about Arsenal and Leandro Trossard?

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Taylor believes that Trossard is an underrated asset to Arteta and his entourage and even claimed that his signing is at the top of their business for the past few years.

He said: “I like Leandro Trossard, I think he’s incredibly underrated, and I think his arrival is some of the best business Arsenal have done in the past few windows. He got 10 assists in the second half of the season in the Premier League, which went completely under the radar and when he’s in attack, it’s a dynamic, interchanging, unpredictable system.

“So I think Arsenal will be just fine and that said, Eddie Nketiah is another fine option as well as he proved he could cut it, although he dropped off when Gabriel Jesus was injured last year. And obviously, they’ve got Kai Havertz as well, so I think Arsenal will be okay.”

What next for Arsenal?

Arsenal are unlikely to give Folarin Balogun a chance at centre-forward in 2023/24, despite enjoying a 22-goal campaign with Stade de Reims last season.

Thanks to his exploits in front of goal, the United States forward has gained interest from Inter Milan, though reports suggest the fee they are prepared to spend on his services is way off Arsenal’s valuation.

Balogun, who has been handed a mere 10 senior appearances for Arsenal, has pleaded with his employers to lower their asking price off the back of Inter’s snubbed bid, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

West Ham United, too, are credited with interest and talkSPORT claim the Irons are interested in tabling an offer as David Moyes plans to bolster his attacking options.