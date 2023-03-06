Brilliant video taken from tunnel after Arsenal's comeback v Bournemouth shows how much the win meant.

Arsenal pulled off an incredible comeback in their Premier League match against Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

The Gunners were in real trouble with 30 minutes of the match remaining.

They were 2-0 down to the relegation-threatened side and staring at a shock defeat.

But Mikel Arteta's side rallied and managed to pull off a brilliant comeback.

Reiss Nelson's goal in the seventh minute of stoppage-time saw Arsenal clinch a dramatic three points.

Arsenal captured players' reactions as they walked down the tunnel and to the dressing room after the game.

The footage has been posted on to social media and it shows just how much the win meant to the players. View it below...

Ben White was his usual calm self. The Englishman raised his eyebrows and let out a cheeky grin as he walked past the camera.

Thomas Partey was seen carrying Gabriel on his shoulders. The pair were screaming in delight.

Granit Xhaka had a beaming smile on his face, while Oleksandr Zinchenko's passion was clear to see.

Martin Odegaard's reaction summed up the feelings of Arsenal fans around the world.

"Oh my god!" He said to the camera as he made his way to the changing room.

The video has gone down very well on Twitter. View some reaction from Arsenal fans below...

Mikel Arteta: Reiss Nelson's winner vs Bournemouth was crazy

Arteta expressed his joy in his post-match interview.

"It’s crazy, you lose sight of where you are," said Arteta, per the Daily Mail.

"I started to run and didn’t really know where I was running to. I saw a kid here next to me, then I ran into security. But just looking in the faces of everybody, the players and our supporters with those smiles, the joy in their eyes, it’s just great.

"It was an extraordinary day, a beautiful experience at the end. Very dramatic, but worth living it, because it was a great end.

"Everybody was overwhelmed. It was madness from the first 10 seconds of the game, and we had to climb a mountain against 10 players behind the ball. Suddenly we were 2-0 down, and after that it’s don’t lose the shape, don’t lose the discipline, do the simple things right, score the first goal and we did that.

"We showed a lot of maturity and resilience to do that, and when we’ve done that the atmosphere of the place changed the energy."

Arsenal are next in action on Thursday when they travel to Portugal to take on Sporting Lisbon in their Europa League last 16 tie.