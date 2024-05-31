Highlights Arsenal's pursuit of rising striker Benjamin Sesko could result in a potential move from RB Leipzig to strengthen their frontline.

Arsenal's pursuit of a striker has linked them to a number of names as they aim to strengthen their frontline ahead of third consecutive title race next season - and that may result in Benjamin Sesko moving to the club, with Dean Jones exclusively telling GIVEMESPORT that the Gunners "have turned" the youngster's head over a possible move from RB Leipzig.

Sesko, who has 'frightening speed' according to analyst EBL, has been dubbed one of the world's best young strikers for quite some time, and after moving to Germany last summer and bagging 14 goals in just 31 appearances for the eastern German outfit, his development in the Bundesliga has started off at frenetic pace. That has seen him touted for a move to England, in which Arsenal could take advantage.

Benjamin Sesko: Transfer News Latest

Sesko has drawn interest from various European clubs

Sesko has been linked with Arsenal for a number of weeks, but having also been touted for a move to Chelsea and Manchester United, it would be a significant sign of the times given that Arsenal have lost significant stars to the duo in recent years, such as Alexis Sanchez, Robin van Persie and Olivier Giroud.

Arsenal's Premier League statistics - Divisional ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Wins 28 =1st Losses 5 3rd Goals scored 91 2nd Goals conceded 29 1st xG 84.51 3rd Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 31/05/2024

Whether a move occurs is yet to be seen but with a reported £55million release clause that could be activated by the Gunners, it's good value in the current market and with many years of service to come in his career, there is the chance for Sesko to either become a club legend or move on for a huge fee in the future.

Jones: "Significant" Development in Benjamin Sesko Race

The Gunners have been given a huge boost by Sesko

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jones confirmed that the Gunners have began to turn Sesko's head - a major development given that the Slovenia will have been briefed on how he has to earn 'unguaranteed' game time. He said:

"We expected developments on this situation this week, and one of the key moments has arrived in that it has been reported Arsenal have turned the players head - to the extent that he is indeed willing to make the move. "If that is the case, then it means he is on board with the understanding of how he would be used in the team, and that he would accept he is not guaranteed game time and will have to earn it. "It’s significant, but we have to consider there are other factors at play and he may well have intimated to other interested clubs that he is interested in their projects, too. It’s a big step forward for Arsenal and Sesko but we’re still not quite at the stage of being able to say this is definitely going to happen. "I have continued to hear that Chelsea were lurking in the background on this player because he is a great opportunity at a good price-point, and could become their main Victor Osimhen back-up plan."

Sesko Will Have to Develop Quickly in the Premier League

Arsenal can't afford another year of development

The only downside to Arsenal's pursuit of Sesko is that he could find it difficult to adapt to the Premier League at a young age.

Notably, Rasmus Hojlund initially struggled for Manchester United after he signed from Atalanta last season but a purple patch at the start of the new year saw him fully acclimatise to the top-flight. That form dip drop again towards the end of the season, but United were a shambles in the final few weeks of the campaign and that can be attributed to his downfall.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sesko scored 14 goals in his first Bundesliga season, though Erling Haaland nabbed 27 in a similar capacity for Dortmund.

It could, of course, go the other way. Erling Haaland admittedly had more Champions League experience than Sesko when he joined from Borussia Dortmund but the Norwegian took to the Premier League like a duck to water.

If Sesko can follow suit even half as well as Haaland, Arsenal will be onto a superb signing at the Emirates Stadium and it could be one that boosts their transfer credentials.

