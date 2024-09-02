Leandro Trossard has been in superb form for Arsenal ever since his move from Brighton and Hove Albion just 18 months ago with the diminutive Belgian playing a key role in the Mikel Arteta era - and he is likely to stay in north London despite coming under a reported bid from Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad.

Trossard crafted his Premier League skillset at Brighton after joining from Genk back in 2019, and after three-and-a-half fruitful seasons on the south coast, he has fired into action for the Gunners - with last season's 17 goals in 46 games being a major reason for their lengthy ventures into competitions in search of silverware. But with good performances comes interest, and reports have stated that Al-Ittihad have been rebuffed in their efforts to sign him.

Arsenal Reject Leandro Trossard Bid

The Belgian has been a much better signing than anticipated

The report from The Athletic's David Ornstein states that Arsenal have turned down an 'informal' proposal from Al-Ittihad for the services of Trossard.

The Gunners failed to sign an attacker in the transfer window, and whilst their current crop is more than capable, selling one of their best squad options would be a real shot in the foot in terms of their title credentials.

Leandro Trossard's Premier League statistics - Arsenal squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 34 9th Goals 12 3rd Shots Per Game 1.8 5th Dribbles Per Game 0.7 5th Key Passes Per Game 0.7 10th Match rating 6.82 10th

The Saudi Pro League outfit made a first offer on Sunday, which was a season long-loan of €5million (£4.2million), followed by an obligation to buy clause to the tune of €20-€25million (£17million-£21.25million), though the Gunners made it clear that he was not for sale at any price, being a key member of the playing squad.

The Belgian struck the opener in a tough game against Aston Villa last weekend, and with a number of years left on his contract, the 29-year-old will remain at the Emirates for some time with Arteta clearly fancying the player to contribute another huge role in competition with Gabriel Martinelli on the left-flank next season.

Trossard Almost Didn't Sign For Arsenal

They could've ended up with a current Chelsea star instead

Trossard was Arsenal's second-choice winger in the January 2023 window - with Mykhailo Mudryk initially being their top target to come in and challenge Martinelli for first-team minutes.

The Ukrainian was eventually swayed by Chelsea's offer of an eight-year contract after the Blues agreed a fee with Shakhtar Donetsk for his services, though the two couldn't have had vastly different careers in London in that time.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Leandro Trossard has nine goals in 37 games for Belgium's national team.

Trossard has scored 19 goals in 70 games for the Gunners, including making nine appearances in the Champions League and scoring four goals in the process; whilst Mudryk has just seven goals in 62 appearances for the Blues, including a mere two appearances in the Champions League and a 12th-placed finish in his first season to boot.

It's one of Arteta's many transfer wins, though it could be seen as a blessing in disguise for the Spaniard. Instead of signing a raw talent from Europe who hasn't quite blossomed into the player that is was thought he would, the former Everton man has brought in an experienced player into their front ranks to guide the younger group through - and a trophy will surely be on their agenda this season.

