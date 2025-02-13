Arsenal are targeting RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko and Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak in the summer as well as a new winger, according to Fabrizio Romano, writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT column.

The urgency for Arsenal to sign a striker has been amplified by a series of injuries to key attacking players. Gabriel Jesus suffered an ACL injury in January, ruling him out for the remainder of the season. In the summer, there's no guarantee Jesus is going to recover smoothly, so adding another centre forward will be imperative.

Kai Havertz was recently also ruled out for the remainder of the campaign, highlighting Arsenal's lack of cover in this position. The Gunners failed to address this issue during the January window, leaving them short as we head towards the business end of the season.

Arsenal Eyeing Sesko and Isak

They also want a winger

Writing in his GIVEMESPORT column, Romano has confirmed that Isak and Sesko remain the two top options for Arsenal in the summer transfer window, more than Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins. The Gunners made a move to sign Watkins late in the winter window, but Villa opted to keep hold of their striker.

Romano claims that Arsenal 'maintain active contacts' for both Isak and Sesko and are waiting to find the best option available to gain an advantage over other clubs in the race.

How Arsenal's available forwards have performed this season (Premier League) Raheem Sterling Leandro Trossard Ethan Nwaneri Appearances 9 16 11 Starts 3 8 3 Minutes 216 1461 284 Goals 0 4 3 Assists 1 4 0 Shots per game 0.8 1.5 0.6

It's not just a striker that the Gunners are looking to add later this year. Romano says Arsenal are also assessing the winger market and are expected to be very busy when the window opens again in the summer. Romano previously revealed in his GIVEMESPORT newsletter that Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams is appreciated by the north London club, with Mikel Arteta a big fan, but it's not an easy deal to do.

1:26 Related Fabrizio Romano Shares Big Behind-Scenes Arsenal Update on Nwaneri Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Arsenal are in talks to tie Ethan Nwaneri down to a new contract.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.