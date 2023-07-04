Arsenal target Joao Cancelo would be an "unbelievable signing" at the Emirates, says transfer insider Dean Jones.

The Gunners have already bought Kai Havertz from Chelsea and are currently working on bringing in Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber, but Jones thinks the Manchester City defender would be the best of the lot.

Arsenal transfer news — Joao Cancelo

Jones recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal could make a move for Cancelo after they wrap up deals for Rice and Timber.

The full-back looks likely to leave City this summer after being loaned out to Bayern Munich in January.

The Premier League champions signed Cancelo from Juventus in a £60m deal four years ago, according to BBC Sport.

The 29-year-old has won the title on three occasions during his time in England, but his successful spell at the Etihad looks to be coming to an end.

What has Dean Jones said about Joao Cancelo and Arsenal?

City helped Arsenal to become title challengers last season after selling Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko to their rivals, but Jones says that has not put the Citizens off from doing more business with them, meaning Cancelo joining Mikel Arteta's side is possible.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT about the Portugal international, who he feels would be a terrific addition to the Gunners' squad, the journalist said: "The idea of doing business with Arsenal again doesn't particularly scare Man City. If Cancelo was to sign for Arsenal, he'd be an unbelievable signing. You consider even what they've done so far with Havertz, Rice and Timber, well you're talking about a guy here who's achieved more than any of them.

"So from a Premier League stance, this would be the best signing of the lot if they could actually pull it off. He's also got all the traits and the mindset that Arteta is looking for."

Would Joao Cancelo be Arsenal's best signing this summer?

You could certainly make a case if the north London club do manage to get him through the door.

The former Juventus star is a full-back who can play on both sides and is extremely dangerous going forward.

In the 2021/22 season, he scored one goal and provided seven assists in 36 Premier League appearances (via Transfermarkt), which is pretty good for a player in his position.

What makes Cancelo such a unique full-back, though, is the fact that he can come inside and act as a midfielder.

"Other players in the back cannot play in this position. They can play wide, but he has the skills to play there," Pep Guardiola told Sky Sports in 2021 when discussing Cancelo's role in his City team.