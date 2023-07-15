Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta could use attacker that 'goes under the radar' as a key man in the Gunners' title challenge next season, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Arteta came close to ending Arsenal's almost 20-year wait for a Premier League title last term, but ultimately fell short to eventual winners Manchester City.

Arsenal transfer news

Had the promise of a second-placed finish and qualification to the Champions League group stage been offered to Arsenal fans at the start of the 2022/23 campaign, it's difficult to imagine many, if any, Gunners supporters turning it down.

In truth, the north Londoners achieved their pre-season aim of a top-four finish, but such was the length of time they spent top of the Premier League table, there was a sense of disappointment when the curtain fell.

Finishing the season just four points behind champions and treble-winners City, Arteta and Co. have since switched attention to carrying their title challenge over to the 2023/24 campaign.

Among the favourites to finish top of the Premier League next season, Arsenal know they will need reinforcements to bolster their chances, but Daily Express journalist Taylor believes the £27 million signing of Leandro Trossard made in the January window could prove crucial in their title challenge.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Arsenal's attacking options?

Highlighting Trossard as one of the most underrated options in Arsenal's front line, Taylor hinted that the Belgian could play a key role in Arsenal's 2023/24 campaign.

On the former Brighton & Hove Albion man, the Daily Express journalist said: "I think Leandro Trossard is a player that goes under the radar really, as he can play all across the front line.

"So I don't think that position is a burning priority anymore for Arsenal. That said, I think Arsenal will always be open to the prospect of anything emerging.”

What's been happening at Arsenal this summer?

It's been a busy summer so far at Arsenal, with plenty of incomings and outgoings having taken place already.

The Gunners' spending spree began last month with the £65 million purchase of Kai Havertz, who swapped west London for north London, having arrived from Premier League and city rivals Chelsea.

It's expected that Havertz will be joined at the Emirates Stadium by West Ham United captain Declan Rice, who is subject to a £105 million deal.

It's also believed that a deal for Ajax's Jurrien Timber is close to completion, after the two clubs agreed a £38.5 million fee for the defender.

As for outgoings, one man that has already left Arsenal is long-time servant Granit Xhaka, who joined Bayer Leverkusen as part of a £21 million move.

Elsewhere, rumours linking Folarin Balogun with an Emirates Stadium exit are beginning to grow, with journalist Ben Jacobs recently telling GIVEMESPORT that a conversation is due to take place between Arsenal and the striker.

Whereas Kieran Tierney is also being touted with a move away, as The Daily Mirror report the Scottish international is attracting interest from Aston Villa, Newcastle and former club Celtic.