Football and peculiar traditions go hand in hand. When luck plays as significant a role in the beautiful game as skill, superstition naturally finds its place. From Johan Cruyff’s stomach slap to Malvin Kamara’s movie marathons, the world of sports is brimming with bizarre rituals. Since 1966, Arsenal have even had one of their own.

Up until Arsene Wenger's later years as manager, Arsenal had a unique rule where the entire team had to wear the same shirt-sleeve length as their captain, something that existed way before Wenger arrived in north London, and one that Vic Akers - the former Gunners' kitman - followed religiously.

The tradition was introduced by then-manager Bertie Mee during the 1966-67 season, with kit manager Tony Donnelly leading the initiative. It was rooted in the belief that Arsenal operated as a unified team and also served the practical purpose of ensuring the players appeared more uniform, making it easier to distinguish teammates from opponents. However, when Mathieu Flamini broke the long-standing custom on one occasion, it ignited an unlikely row.

When Flamini Cut His Sleeves Short And Disrespected Arsenal Lore

The brave Frenchman broke the unique rule on two occasions

During a 2-0 home win over Marseille in the 2012/13 season, Flamini broke the Arsenal tradition of all players wearing the same shirts – chosen by the captain - by cutting his sleeves short. The French workhorse also did it for his side's game against Manchester United - where Robin van Persie scored the winner in a 1-0 victory after switching allegiances - and Wenger said afterwards he would not be allowed to do it in the future.

“I don't like that, and he will not do that again,” Wenger said, as per the Independent. “It is a club tradition, and I was surprised. We don't want that.” Flamini, though, insisted that he was fully entitled to dress how he liked. “I have played at the top level for 10 years,” he said. “I like to wear short sleeves.”

But while angering Wenger was one thing, Flamini certainly must have gotten more than a slap on the wrist from long-term kit man, Vic Akers. Indeed, the 32-year servant of the north London club was far from impressed, revealing what happened when a furious row broke out following the defeat involving Flamini during an Instagram Live with US women’s team Murrieta Surf Soccer Club.

"I went mad. I went mad, I didn’t realise that he had done it until they went out," he said. "Manchester United had a sort of bin, a rubbish bin, just by the back of the door and as the team were leaving and going out I would go out at the end. As I went to go past this bin I saw the sleeve in it.

"I’m saying to my boy, I went 'Paul, get out there and see who’s got a sleeveless shirt on now' and it was him [Flamini]. And of course I went mad. Obviously during the game I can’t do a lot and say a lot. But after the game I could and I said to him, 'You’re out of order'.

"He replied, 'I don’t have to' and I said 'Yeah you do, this is Arsenal football club, we all go together, not you as an individual going and doing something different, that’s not the way the club works'. Anyway, it all got put right, and he got pulled up by the gaffer in that week after the game."

Akers added: "You’re either a team or you’re not a team. And that’s exactly how I used to react and players should all have got around me and said, 'Yeah you’re right, that’s what we do'. I remember Bacary Sagna saying at the time in the dressing room after the game, 'He’s right, you do what he says and what we’ve already told you to do. He’s told us we’re going to wear them sleeves so we wear those sleeves.'"

It now appears that the tradition is completely extinct nowadays. Akers expressed his disappointment at the tradition being scrapped during an interview in 2018 and blamed a couple of players in the squad who refused to stick by it. "Well, unfortunately, I think that went a wee bit over the last two years,” he told Sky Sports. “Certain individuals wanted to wear the opposite and they got their way. Sadly, that tradition has almost gone now. Very sad.”