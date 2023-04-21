Arsenal are closing in on achieving a once-unthinkable Premier League triumph and have seven games remaining that will ultimately decide their fate.

On their heels are the reigning champions, Manchester City, who they will meet at the end of April in a match-up destined to leave nothing to the imagination.

Bolstered by young and hungry talent, Arsenal have risen to contend for the title when many – in their pre-season predictions – thought they’d be merely challenging for top four.

Though they continue to defy expectations week after week, Mikel Arteta and his team’s premature dumpings from other club competitions have been a blessing in disguise.

Their sole focus has been on domestic proceedings since bowing out of the Europa League to Portuguese outfit Sporting Lisbon.

Will Arteta become the youngest manager in history to be crowned a Premier League champion? Here are the remaining fixtures standing in the way of the Spaniard achieving this prestigious title.

Arsenal vs Southampton | Premier League

These two are like chalk and cheese. One resides at the summit of arguably the world’s fiercest league, while the other is on the brink of relegation. Which has lead to this fixture being earmarked as 'ideal' for the Gunners to rebuild confidence following their draw with West Ham.

Southampton will want to retain their status in the Premier League and so travel to the Emirates Stadium with every intention of spoiling the party.

Back in October on the south coast, Southampton defied all expectations and scraped a share of the spoils as they drew 1-1 with the current league toppers.

Will Ruben Selles pull off another miracle, or will it be a landslide as the league standings suggest?

Manchester City vs Arsenal | Premier League

The big one. All eyes will be on this fixture when two of England’s current highest-performing clubs step foot onto Manchester soil.

We are unaware at this time of what the table will look like, but we can be reassured by their performances this term that this one could well be a contender for game of the season.

READ MORE: Thierry Henry's analysis of Arsenal's title chances is fascinatin

Arsenal's title credentials have been massively boosted this season with the additions of ex-Man City duo Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus, and it would be quite the story if one of them helped decide the game in this fixture.

Two teams carrying heavy responsibility on their backs battling it out in a potential title decider – what’s not to love?

Arsenal vs Chelsea | Premier League

North London vs West London.

Typically a tasty affair, this one does not hold the same weight at present, with the clubs in contrasting stages of their ever-changing time in the Premier League.

The unnerving nature of facing their London compatriots may knock them off their pedestal – that’s if they haven’t been knocked off already by their title rivals a week prior.

Arsenal managed to notch a 1-0 victory over Chelsea earlier on in the season, but interim manager Frank Lampard will be looking to prove that their standings in the table are little more than a facade.

Chelsea have now bowed out of the Champions League to Real Madrid, and so will turn full attention to salvaging what’s left of their subpar domestic showing.

Newcastle vs Arsenal | Premier League

Held to a goalless draw last time out, both contenders will be hoping this meeting ends a little different in Tyneside, with the desperation for three points at an all-season high.

Newcastle have become a formidable force under Eddie Howe and boast one of the best defensive records in Europe this campaign.

Arsenal will have to be fluid in attack to break down a stubborn Newcastle back five, but also defensively aware to contain their opponent’s attacking approach.

With both clubs playing out of their skin at the moment, it would be no surprise if this one turns out to be quite the nail-biter.

Arsenal vs Brighton | Premier League

Brighton have become one of the most entertaining teams in the Premier League this campaign alongside their mid-May opponents, Arsenal.

The visitors will be in a battle of their own as they vie for those sacred European spots, whether that be for the Champions League or the Europa League.

Having faced each other twice this season already, the scores are levelled at one apiece, with their third contest acting as the decider.

Leandro Trossard failed to stamp his authority whilst donning Brighton colours when the two sides last met, but could he provide the damning blow to his previous club’s European push? Tossard's stats when compared to the best Premier League wingers suggest he's of doing so.

What a story that would be.

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal | Premier League

Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest side are on the cusp of losing their Premier League status.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are on the hunt for their first domestic triumph since the 2003/04 season.

The standings suggest that Mikel Arteta’s men will travel home with all three points and given the reverse score was 5-0 to Arsenal, there isn’t much hope envisaged for Forest.

Another 5-0 was recorded against the then Championship club back in 2019 so the City Ground faithful may choose to watch through their fingers.

Arsenal vs Wolves | Premier League

To finish off what could be a prestigious season in Arsenal’s glowing history is when they welcome Wolves to north London in the concluding days of May.

Unless things take a wild turn, you’d assume that Wolves are fairly safe from the drop zone but will need to assert themselves against the league’s top sides to prove their top-division credentials.

Arsenal away is a prime opportunity to do just so.

Dependent on how the remainder of the season pans out, a win over Wolves could cement a glorious day in Arsenal’s history as they add another trophy to their esteemed collection.