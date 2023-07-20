Arsenal could make a move for another attacker at the end of the window, but one winger is unlikely to still be on the table by then, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners have been very active this summer, bringing Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber to the Emirates, but Mikel Arteta's business may not be over yet.

Arsenal transfer news

Arsenal are still being linked with several players, including Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo.

Earlier this month, journalist Ben Jacobs informed GIVEMESPORT that the Portugal international is someone the north London club would love to sign.

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal are also interested in Bayer Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby, who is currently being pursued by Premier League rivals Aston Villa.

If the Gunners decide to go after him, the same outlet claims that the Frenchman could cost them around £50m.

What has Dean Jones said about Arsenal's plans for the rest of the transfer window?

Jones' understanding is that Arsenal could target a new winger to challenge Bukayo Saka towards the end of the transfer window but thinks Diaby will probably be unavailable by then.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I feel like Diaby might be off the table before Arsenal can get there. My information is that if Arsenal go for another attacker, it would be at the very end of the window. So you'd be looking perhaps at Cancelo as the defensive option at that point and then also looking for a player that can challenge or back up Saka."

Latest Transfer News: Find All The Rumours And Gossip This Transfer Window Here

Which other wingers could Arsenal look at?

According to 90min, Arsenal are interested in Barcelona star Ferran Torres and also like his team-mate Raphinha.

However, the football website states that the 23-year-old does not want to leave the Spotify Camp Nou this summer. The Gunners could also run into trouble if they decide to make a play for Raphinha.

Manchester City are thought to have the Brazilian on their radar, too, with the MailOnline reporting that the European champions are considering making a move for him as they look to replace Saudi Arabia-bound Riyad Mahrez.

Ultimately, signing Torres or Raphinha looks tricky for Arsenal. As well as the above, Arteta may not be able to offer them regular starts.

The Spaniard currently has Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, who were in incredible form last season, at his disposal. In total, they scored 30 goals combined across all competitions (via BBC Sport).

Even without the addition of a new winger, though, it has been a solid transfer window for Arsenal following the arrivals of Rice, Havertz and Timber. Is it enough to close the gap with City? Only time will tell, but the 14-time FA Cup winners definitely have the quality to finish in second place again.

How Arteta's men get on in the Champions League after such a long absence from the competition will also be fascinating to see.