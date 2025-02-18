“They are just exceptional, on a different level.” People working on a daily basis at Arsenal can’t deny the excitement around the two top talents produced by the academy and now shining with the first team, Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly.

Both are performing at an incredible level, despite being 17 and 18 respectively, and are competing in the best league in the world under weekly pressure. And that’s why Arsenal have a clear strategy in mind for the duo: new deals to get done as soon as possible for both of them. And it will happen, with club sources remaining convinced that there will be no surprises.

Arsenal Talks Progressing Well Over New Contracts

The Gunners expect to tie Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly down to new deals

The conversation is already advancing well with both Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly, as they’re very happy at Arsenal and they’ve been able to feel the confidence even before the injury crisis in the recent weeks with the pathway clear for the long term. Sources expect key details of the new contracts to be discussed in the next weeks and then to get the agreements done.

Arsenal guarantee that Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly will be part of the long-term project and there will be no issues. It’s an ideal situation for the club as they want to stay and they can be the face of the club in terms of attracting young kids to show them what happened with Myles and Ethan, already stars in the first team at 17.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ethan Nwaneri is the youngest player to ever appear in the Premier League after his debut at the age of 15 years and 181 days in 2022.

The timing is not creating any issue for the club as they can feel the players’ stance is very clear in every single meeting with their camps, Myles and Ethan want to stay and there will be no issues. But Arsenal will try to reward both also financially as important things are coming, not only Myles’ excellent performances and Nwaneri getting MOTM Awards in the Premier League and the Champions League at 17 as though it was something normal.

New England Manager Thomas Tuchel is Monitoring the Duo

Lewis-Skelly could receive a call-up for matches in March

England’s new coach Thomas Tuchel is already planning and discussing with his staff about calling up Myles Lewis-Skelly for the upcoming games in March, as he’s described as a “big fan” of the left back, his skills, his mentality and also his potential. Of course, Nwaneri is being monitored too, but Lewis-Skelly is being considered as a serious option for the March games as we await a final decision to follow in the next weeks.

Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly in 2024-25 (Premier League) Nwaneri Lewis-Skelly Appearances 15 8 Starts 4 3 Minutes 374 631 Goals 3 1 Assists 1 0 Pass success 90.3% 94.6% Key passes per game 0.5 0.3

One more reason for Arsenal to be fast and give the players what they deserve as soon as possible is to avoid potential surprises, as we can reveal in 2023 that Manchester City were really pushing hard to sign Ethan Nwaneri with discussions taking place in the background. However, Arsenal have been able to get the player’s full trust and green light to continue, showing once again his commitment to the Gunners.

Arsenal Disappointed by Chido Obi and Ayden Heaven Exits

The academy duo departed for Manchester United

Meanwhile, Arsenal also felt disappointed when both Chido Obi in the summer and Ayden Heaven in January decided to leave the project to join Manchester United, as in both cases Arsenal tried to keep them and offered important contracts.

But no one is losing sleep as the management made all efforts possible to reach an agreement and can’t force players to stay. At the end of the day, Arsenal are producing top talents and Mikel Arteta is trusting them for the long term. This is the way, like with Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly. They are a key part of the project, soon with new contracts too.

