Arsenal youngsters Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly won't be allowed to leave the club on loan in January, with both players deemed to be important parts of Mikel Arteta's squad, according to the Athletic.

Nwaneri has managed ten Premier League appearances off the bench this campaign, while he's started three EFL Cup games, and found the back of the net four times in all competitions. Meanwhile, Lewis-Skelly has started each of Arsenal's last three games in the league and the Champions League, and finds himself high up in the pecking order at left-back due to injuries.

Prior to the season starting, both teenagers were said to be potentially in line for a temporary departure for the second half of the season. However, with both demonstrating their value to Arteta thus far this term, a decision has been made that they'll remain within the first team ranks for the entire duration of this campaign.

Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly Not Leaving Arsenal on Loan

Having allowed the likes of Fabio Vieira, Emile Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson to leave over the summer, Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly were promoted to the first team, with a view to the pair of youngsters replacing the minutes of the departed trio.

Nwaneri, in particular, was expected to play a prominent role in Arteta's team, filling the creative void left by Smith Rowe and Vieira. The 17-year-old was described as 'special' by former Gunners' goalkeeper David Seaman earlier this month, and his cameo displays in the league have certainly showcased some of this talent.

The starlet has scored four goals already, and is growing in stature in the first team, while Bukayo Saka's hamstring injury could give the player more frequent minutes in the coming weeks and months.

Meanwhile, Lewis-Skelly, perhaps more unexpectedly, has also proven to be a key part of Arsenal's squad. Injuries to the likes of Riccardo Calafiori, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu have created space for the 18-year-old to start in recent matches, and he's impressed with his performances.

While even more regular playing time at a slightly lower level could be hugely beneficial to the duo's development, the Athletic insists that Arsenal won't let either player leave on loan this winter, as both are viewed as too crucial to the team's potential success.

Statistical Comparison 2024/25 Stat Nwaneri Lewis-Skelly Appearances 16 10 Minutes Played 365 336 Goals 4 0 Shots 15 0 Key Passes 4 1 Tackles and Interceptions 6 7

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 27/12/2024