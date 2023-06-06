Arsenal aren't worried about Bayern Munich's interest in West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Both clubs are keen on signing the 24-year-old this summer, but Jones says the former remain in the best position to land him and have been using intermediaries to try and get a deal done.

Arsenal transfer news — Declan Rice

Fabrizio Romano recently informed GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal will push for Rice soon.

However, it looks like the Gunners will have to see off competition from Bayern to acquire his services.

According to Sky reporter Florian Plettenberg, former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel wants the Englishman at the Allianz Arena.

Plettenberg has also stated that Rice could cost just £70m. It comes after multiple outlets, including Sky Sports, claimed that his price tag is around the £120m mark.

What has Dean Jones said about Declan Rice, Arsenal and Bayern Munich?

Jones says Arsenal aren't too concerned about Bayern's interest in Rice.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "They're not that worried about the interest from Bayern Munich from everything I hear. Arsenal have been in this conversation behind the scenes using intermediaries for a while now. They are in the best position to move things forward."

Should Arsenal be worried about Bayern Munich's interest in Rice?

Arsenal can't afford to get overconfident here. Bayern are a European giant who compete for trophies every year, which is likely to appeal to Rice based on some of the things he's said in the past.

"I’ve always said it, I don’t want to have a career where I’ve won nothing," the England international told Gary Neville on The Overlap last year.

At the same time, though, he did express a desire to win the Premier League title, which may indeed give Arsenal and Mikel Arteta the upper hand in the race for his signature.

"I’ve grown up as a kid seeing all these top players win the big trophies, Premier League and Champions League," the Hammers captain later went on to add. "As a football fan and player, I want to win the best stuff. I want to win the Premier League and lift that trophy, I want to win the Champions League and I want to win the FA Cup, League Cup, stuff with England."

Still, given the size of Bayern and the fact that they're normally contenders for the Champions League, a competition Arsenal have been absent from in recent years, it'd be naive for the Emirates outfit to think that they can easily win this transfer battle.