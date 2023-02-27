The Gunners will look to go five points clear with a win, while Everton are just looking to get out of the bottom three.

Arsenal take on Everton with both clubs needing Premier League points for very different reasons.

In the rescheduled game, The Gunners will be looking to extend their lead at the top to five points over Manchester City and continue their strong response to defeat to their nearest title rivals, which has seen them beat Aston Villa and Leicester City back-to-back away from home.

Everton, on the other hand, find themselves in 18th, having lost 2-0 at home to Villa at the weekend while Leeds and West Ham claimed crucial victories. The Toffees will be looking to repeat the trick of just under three weeks ago when they defeated the table toppers 1-0 at Goodison Park in Sean Dyche's first game in charge.

Here is everything you need to know as Arsenal face off against Everton.

When do Arsenal play Everton?

The match takes place on Wednesday March 1st with a kick-off time of 20:00 (GMT).

Where will Arsenal vs Everton be played?

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: General view outside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Brentford FC at Emirates Stadium on February 11, 2023 in London, England.

The game takes place at the Emirates Stadium, where Arsenal were undefeated this season in the Premier League until Man City beat them 3-1 in their last league home game.

Can you watch Arsenal vs Everton on TV?

Originally slated as a Saturday 3pm kick off, the same blackout rules strangely apply to the rearranged fixture. As such the match will not be live on TV for UK viewers, unfortunately.

Arsenal vs Everton history

While many players have played for both famous clubs down the years, 10 have during the Premier League era including current Arsenal gaffer Mikel Arteta. The Spaniard was part of arguably the best Everton side of the last 30 years before departing for North London in 2011.

The other men to don the blue of Everton and red of Arsenal since 1992 are Theo Walcott Martin Keown, Francis Jeffers, Philippe Senderos, Kevin Campbell, Stephen Hughes, Richard Wright, Anders Limpar and current Everton player Alex Iwobi, who is likely to line up against his former club on Wednesday night. Quite the crew.

On the other end of this spectrum is Neal Maupay, who might be one of the most disliked rival players in recent years amongst the Gunners faithful. In June 2020, the French forward was at the centre of a tempestuous 2-1 win victory for his then-club Brighton, injuring Bernd Leno, scoring a last-minute winner, and then becoming embroiled in a near-brawl with Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi after the final whistle. He also called out a perceived "lack of humility" amongst Mikel Arteta's men.

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - JUNE 20: Matteo Guendouzi of Arsenal confronts Neal Maupay of Brighton and Hove Albion during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal FC at American Express Community Stadium on June 20, 2020 in Brighton, England.

Guendouzi never played for Arsenal again, largely as a result of this, while Maupay caused a further ruckus with Granit Xhaka and Oleksandr Zinchenko in Everton's 1-0 win on February 4th. He will be booed heavily at The Emirates, but who'd bet against him scoring? It would be just his second goal for the Toffees.

Overall Head to Head record

The two clubs have played on a whopping 220 occasions across the Premier League/Division One, FA Cup, League Cup and Community Shield. Arsenal’s 109 wins trump Everton’s 65, while 45 games have ended in draws, via 11v11.

Last five meetings (all Premier League)

4th February, 2023: Everton 1-0 Arsenal

22nd May, 2022: Arsenal 5-1 Everton

6th December, 2021: Everton 2-1 Arsenal

23rd April, 2021: Arsenal 0-1 Everton

19th December, 2020: Everton 2-1 Arsenal

Form Guide – last five Premier League games

Arsenal: W-W-L-D-L

Arsenal have seemingly gotten over their recent wobble, which saw them lose to Everton and Man City, as well as draw with Brentford.

Everton: L-W-L-W-L

Everton have been up and down, with a loss at West Ham signalling the end for Frank Lampard and Sean Dyche’s first four games being split evenly between wins and losses.

Arsenal vs Everton Team News

The Gunners continue to be without Gabriel Jesus and Mohammed Elneny, both of whom are out with knee injuries. The former appears likely to return soon, however Thomas Partey made a much-welcomed return off the bench at Leicester. The question now is does Arteta play him from the start here?

Everton are set to be without the quartet of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Andros Townsend, Nathan Patterson and James Garner for the trip to the Emirates, but have no fresh injury concerns to report.

Via Premier Injuries

Predicted Lineups

Arsenal Predicted Starting XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Jorginho, Odegaard, Xhaka; Saka, Martinelli, Trossard

Everton Predicted Starting XI: Pickford; Coleman, Tarkowski, Coady, Mykolenko; Onana, Doucoure, Gueye; Iwobi, McNeill, Maupay

Prediction

Arsenal 3-1 Everton: It feels unlikely the Gunners will come stuck against the Toffees again, so expect them to get a few goals as they move five points clear at the top.

