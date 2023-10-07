Highlights Despite Mikel Arteta's improvements, Arsenal still hasn't beaten Manchester City in the league under him since 2015.

Sky Sports content creators clashed over their combined XI for Arsenal and Manchester City, with disagreements on several positions.

Many key City players like Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, and Erling Haaland are included in the combined XI.

This Sunday, the Premier League will witness arguably the biggest game of the season so far as Arsenal take on Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium. These teams were of course the top two sides in the division last term, with the Gunners pushing City right until the late stages of the campaign before Pep Guardiola's men eventually won the race.

Despite the gap between the two clubs closing significantly since Mikel Arteta's arrival in north London, that doesn't change the fact that the Spaniard still hasn't beaten the Cityzens in the league as a manager. In fact, Arsenal's last victory against City in the Premier League came way back in 2015. However, the two teams have already met at Wembley this season, with that match ending all square before the Gunners ultimately claimed Community Shield success on penalties.

Unsurprisingly, ahead of the match, there has been plenty of debate over the quality of the two squads. Discussing such matters on Sky Sports Saturday Social, content creators Robbie Lyle and Lawrence 'Buvey' Bury clashed over who exactly should be included in a combined XI made up of players from each side. You can see their full team below.

Goalkeeper - Ederson

There has been a lot of discussion about the goalkeeping position in north London this season with Aaron Ramsdale losing his spot in the team of late to David Raya. The Englishman had seemingly been a safe bet between the sticks for the Gunners but Arteta evidently isn't so sure; hence the signing of the Brentford man on loan in the summer.

With uncertainty about the role at Arsenal, it makes a lot of sense for Ederson to step into the team as the number one in this combined XI. Lyle does argue that Ramsdale deserves to be in the side as he made the PFA Team of the Year. But seeing as the Brazilian did win the treble, including the Premier League, the City star is understandably picked here.

Left-back - Oleksandr Zinchenko

Of course, Zinchenko has represented both teams and so will be appreciated by each set of fans as a strong option at left-back. Since he arrived at Arsenal in the summer of 2022, he's helped transform the way the Gunners have played – often stepping into the middle of the park to dictate the tempo.

Buvey even admits he "loves" the player for what he did at City but argues that Nathan Aké should be in the team after his brilliant displays last term – and because he's safer defensively. At this point, co-host Adam Smithy pipes in with: "I feel like there's a theme with this. There's not a lot of agreement going on..." Zinchenko ultimately gets the nod.

Centre-back - Rúben Dias

Both presenters agree that Dias deserves his place in the team without much debate and it's not hard to see why. After all, he has won the league in each of the three seasons since arriving in England from Benfica in 2020. After missing the opening game of the current campaign, he's played every minute for City in the Premier League.

Gabriel Magalhães is of course a fantastic defender in his own right, but the 25-year-old is yet to reach the same heights as Diaz has. He also started on the bench for the opening three games of the season, which wouldn't have helped his case here.

Centre-back - William Saliba

Lyle fiercely claims that Saliba is "the best young centre-back in world football" and it's fair to say he probably has a strong case. He states that he should be in the team ahead of John Stones as it took him a number of years to prove himself to Guardiola whereas the Frenchman has impressed ever since making his Premier League debut last season.

Buvey does argue the case for Stones, saying: "Your boy isn't playing against Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan. Popping into midfield, by the way, still playing as a centre-back and dominating games at the highest level of football. Saliba has not done that yet." It's very close but co-host Joe Thomlinson weighs in to give the Arsenal man the nod.

Right-back - Kyle Walker

Arsenal fans will argue that in Ben White they have a perfect picture of consistency and the Englishman certainly does always seem to put in a good performance for Arteta, whether that be at right-back or even sometimes in the heart of the defence. Even so, both Buvey and Lyle name Walker in their team.

The 33-year-old is one of the key leaders within Guardiola's squad and has been for a number of years now. AFTV presenter Lyle does praise White, but picks Walker ahead of him, explaining: "Just because he's been doing it consistently for a longer period of time."

Central midfield - Rodri

Buvey makes the strong claim that: "Rodri is the best of his generation, in the last five or six years, of defensive midfielders." And cites his Champions League-winning goal as a moment that proves he is undeniably up there with the best.

Lyle evidently agrees as he also picks the Spaniard in the team. Of course, Rodri is suspended for the game, so it will be interesting to see how City can manage without such a key player – especially after losing last week against Wolves with the 27-year-old absent.

Central midfield - Declan Rice

Seeing as Guardiola tried to sign Rice this summer before he ultimately decided to move to Arsenal for £100m, it would be a little childish of any City fan to suggest they wouldn't want the former West Ham man in their lineup. Of course, a space for him in this combined XI has opened up recently with İlkay Gündoğan heading to Barcelona in July.

Rice has made a pretty strong start to life in north London with a number of assured performances in the middle of the park. He may well have even brought a smile to the faces of some City fans when he bagged a last-gasp winner against bitter rivals Manchester United in September. He gets the nod from both Lyle and Buvey here.

READ MORE: Ranking every player who moved directly between Arsenal and Man City ft. Adebayor, Nasri & Jesus​​​​​​​

Central midfield- Kevin De Bruyne

Buvey understandably goes in hard with the praise for De Bruyne, saying: "He's [Steven] Gerrard, he's Roy Keane, he's [Patrick] Vieira-level midfielder in the Premier League now." To which, Lyle interjects: "Steady on now." Even so, both men name the Belgian as their pick.

Martin Odegaard is a brilliant player and deserves to be in the debate even if Buvey controversially claims "he's nowhere near that level yet." That seems a little harsh – especially as he scored 15 non-penalty league goals from midfield last term – and at 24 years of age, he does still have plenty of time before he can catch up with De Bruyne.

Left-wing - Jack Grealish

The two presenters really disagree here with Gabriel Martinelli being suggested as an alternative to Grealish. Lyle notes: What about [Jérémy] Doku? He's been keeping Grealish out of the team." He then sarcastically added: "He's so great, he can't get in the team now..."

It is true that Martinelli starts for Arsenal if he's fit, and that isn't always the case for the Englishman under Guardiola. Even so, Grealish makes the team with Buvey arguing that they simply can't have more Gunners in a combined XI when City are probably the best team in the world right now. He makes a fair point, but you can only wonder why Julián Álvarez wasn't suggested.

Stats at current club Appearances Goals Assists Jack Grealish (Man City) 97 11 16 Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal 136 33 21

Striker - Erling Haaland

In his first season at City, Haaland scored 52 goals in 52 competitive games (not including the Community Shield). He also fired his team to glory in the Champions League for the first time, as well as winning further Premier League and FA Cup titles. He indisputably deserves his place in this combined team.

Of course, Gabriel Jesus has made a very positive impact at Arsenal but Haaland's arrival in England is one of the reasons he left City to join the Gunners. In the end, the duo don't even debate this decision as the Norwegian comes into the XI without any question.

Right-wing - Bukayo Saka

Saka is very much the jewel in the Arsenal crown and there was no way Lyle was going to take part in this debate without fiercely arguing that the 22-year-old should be in the combined side. And when Buvey suggests Bernardo Silva, the AFTV man angrily dismisses it, saying: "Bernardo Silva doesn't even play consistently as a winger!"

After plenty of debate, the rest of the panel ultimately decide that Saka deserves his spot in the team, to which Buvey responds: "I can't believe it" as he shakes his head. Silva is a brilliant player but the young Englishman just has that extra bit of something special about him right now. And seeing as the City man has just one goal and one assist in total this term – while Saka has five goals and five assists – the younger winger probably deserves the nod.