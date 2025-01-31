A massive game close to the top of the Premier League takes place when Arsenal host Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon (UK time).

Arsenal are understandably favourites to collect all three points as they look to maintain pressure on Liverpool at the top of the table although the improving visitors cannot be ruled out as they look to better their claims for a top-four spot.

Result Decimal Odds Fractional Odds US Moneyline Arsenal 2.1 11/10 +110 The Draw 3.6 13/5 +260 Manchester City 3.8 14/5 +280

Arsenal head into the weekend in second place in the standings, six points behind Liverpool having played a game more than the leaders. The Gunners have not yet given up hope of winning the Premier League title, but know it will require a monumental effort from them and some slips from Arne Slot’s leaders to take the prize.

The hosts have lost just twice all season (W13-D8-L2) and are unbeaten in front of their own fans (W7-D4-L0) in the league in 2024-25. Their five-game home form is a reasonable W3-D2-L0, although points dropped against Aston Villa (2-2 on January 18) and Everton (0-0 on December 14) show their recent fallibility when playing in North London.

After the disastrous run that saw them slip away from the top of the table during the first-half of the season, City have improved. Manager Pep Guardiola and his players will draw enormous confidence from the fact they are currently top of the Premier League five-game form table, thanks to their W4-D1-L0 figures from their last five outings.

It is worth noting, however, that three of their four wins in that run came against sides currently in the bottom eight (Ipswich Town, West Ham United, Leicester City). This weekend’s game will be a far stiffer test of their talents.

Best Bet

Arsenal are 2.1 (11/10) to win the game, while Manchester City are 3.8 (14/5), and The Draw is 3.6 (13/5).

We are slightly surprised to find Arsenal available at an odds-against price. We thought they would evens (2.0) thanks to their excellent home record, which is the second-best in the division.

The fact that Arsenal have dropped points in two of their last five home fixtures ought to be taken into account, however, especially as they face in-form, dangerous opposition here.

In a game where the outcome is tough to call, we prefer to leave the Match Odds market alone, and look elsewhere for selections on the game.

Goals Stats Tricky to Read

There will be a stack of attacking talent on show in this game, but does that necessarily mean that it will be a high-scoring encounter?

Looking through the goals stats, contrasting evidence emerges. Arsenal’s games have been less high-scoring than many observers may realize: only 10 of their 23 Premier League home games have had over 2.5 Goals, although the number rises to six out of 11 when assessing their home fixtures only.

City’s games have been much higher-scoring: 17 of their 23 Premier League games have had over 2.5 Goals, with the same applying to eight of their 12 away fixtures. City also scored three times in midweek, coming from behind to defeat Club Brugge 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium in the Champions League on Wednesday night to secure their place in the knockout phase of that competition.

Best Bet

Over 2.5 Goals is available at 1.8. Given how City’s games generally in the Premier League, and more specifically away from home, have played out this season, these odds would be well worth taking.

We have some reservations, however, because of the goals figures in Arsenal’s games. Mikel Arteta has been adept at making his side difficult to break down: we are just as likely to see the Gunners sit back and control this game if take the lead as we are to see them continue attacking in a hunt for further goals, while leaving spaces at the back.

For that reason, we have no selection in this market. Seeing three goals in the game would be no surprise, but there is plenty of evidence that this may be a more low-scoring encounter.

Both Teams to Score the Smart Selection

Rather than backing the game to have Over 2.5 Goals, we prefer to look at the Both Teams to Score market, as there is good evidence that both teams should be able to find the net.

The division’s fourth-highest scorers with 44 goals from 23 games (an average of 1.91 goals per game), Arsenal have scored in 17 of their 19 home games in all competitions this season. And, like City, they came from behind in midweek, scoring twice to win 2-1 at Girona in their final Champions League group game in Spain on Wednesday.

Manchester City are the division’s second-highest scorers, with 47 goals from 23 games (an average of 2.04 goals per game). They head into the game in terrific scoring form: they have scored in each of their last 11 games in all competitions, averaging a phenomenal 3.0 goals per game across those 11 fixtures.

Just as significantly, City have struggled to keep clean sheets, which increases the chances of Arsenal finding the net: Guardiola’s team have managed to shut out the opposition in only two of their last 12 games vs top-flight opposition.

Best Bet

‘Yes’ in the Both Teams to Score market is currently available at 1.67 (4/6). The odds-on price may be too short for some people, although we are more than happy to take it.

As the stats above show, Arsenal have a generally excellent record of scoring when playing at home this season. And City’s form heading into the game shows they are capable of scoring freely at one end while conceding at the other.

All things considered, we are happy to make ‘Yes’ in the Both Teams to Score market our headline pick on the game.

Top selection – ‘Yes’ in the Both Teams to Score market (1.67)

Odds from Oddschecker - Correct as of 31/01/2025