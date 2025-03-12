Arsenal and PSV Eindhoven will go head-to-head in the Champions League last 16 at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night, with only disaster preventing the Gunners from heading into the quarter-finals.

Mikel Arteta's side turned in a stunning performance in the Netherlands last week to claim a 7-1 win in the first leg of this tie, before a disappointing showing at the weekend saw them battle to a 1-1 draw with Manchester United. Peter Bosz's side bounced back from that humiliating defeat in their most recent game with a 2-1 win over Heerenveen to keep their own title hopes alive.

Both sides have got decisions to make after the first leg, and this is how GIVEMESPORT expect the teams to line up for the clash.

Arsenal Team News

Arteta to rotate his side

With a host of injuries in attack currently and the tie effectively over after the first leg, Arteta is likely to rotate his side for this game.

Bukayo Saka isn't expected to return until after the international break while Takehiro Tomiyasu, Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz are out for the rest of the season. Gabriel Martinelli is just one booking away from a ban so is unlikely to be risked from the start after returning from injury at the weekend.

Arsenal Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Bukayo Saka Hamstring 02/04/2025 Kai Havertz Hamstring 01/06/2025 Takehiro Tomiyasu Knee 01/06/2025 Gabriel Jesus Knee 22/12/2025

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Arteta shared an update on his squad for the game.

"Everybody finished the game against Man United with no issues, so I expect the same players to be available and Gabby [Martinelli] for sure will be available as well. "It is unique but it's also understanding how the game was played a week ago and the fact that everything went in the right direction for us from the beginning. We're going to have to earn the right tomorrow to go in the same direction, so we’re fully focused on that."

Arsenal Confirmed XI

Sterling among lots of changes

Arsenal Confirmed XI: Raya; White, Kiwior, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Jorginho, Zinchenko, Rice; Sterling, Merino, Tierney.

Arsenal Confirmed Substitutes: Neto (GK), Setford (GK), Calafiori (DEF), Timber (DEF), Saliba (DEF), Partey (MID), Odegaard (MID), Nwaneri (FWD), Martinelli (FWD), Trossard (FWD), Butler-Oyedeji (FWD), Kabia (FWD).

Big-earners Declan Rice, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Magalhaes and Thomas Partey should find themselves on the bench as a result, but Saka won't be risked.

PSV Team News

Tillman ruled out

PSV must look to avoid complete humiliation once again in the second leg of this game, but they'll be without one of their star forwards in Malik Tillman through injury.

Striker Ricardo Pepi is also out of the game while Lucas Perez is ineligible after joining after the transfer window closed on a free transfer. Esmir Bajraktarevic is also unavailable.

PSV Eindhoven Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Esmir Bajraktarevic Unknown 01/04/2025 Malik Tillman Leg 01/04/2025 Ricardo Pepi Knee 01/06/2025 Lucas Perez Ineligible 01/06/2025

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Bosz shared his thoughts ahead of the game.

"Everyone who was on the pitch last week will have something in their head like: 'wait a minute, it's not going to happen again.' And the boys who watched last week will have something like: 'wait a minute, with me here I want it to be different.' That's what you hope to evoke. You're playing against a great club and in a great stadium. Everyone who started playing football as a little boy will have something like: 'cool to be on this pitch in the Champions League.' That should be motivation enough to make it a real match."

PSV Confirmed XI

Bakayoko to start

PSV Eindhoven Confirmed XI: Benitez; Ledezma, Nagalo, Obispo, Malacia; Til, Schouten; Bakayoko, Babadi, Perisic; Driouech.

PSV Eindhoven Confirmed Substitutes: Drommel (GK), Schiks (GK), Karsdorp (DEF), Flamingo (DEF), Dest (DEF), Boscagli (DEF), Land (MID), Veerman (MID), De Jong (FWD), Lang (FWD), Bajraktarevic (FWD).