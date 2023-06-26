Arsenal could announce the signing of Chelsea forward Kai Havertz this week, Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

According to the Sky Sports reporter, the 24-year-old started his medical over the weekend and it could soon be completed, if it is not already.

Arsenal transfer news — Kai Havertz

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is eager to work with Havertz and get the best out of him.

Last week, The Athletic reported that the Gunners have agreed a £65m deal with their London rivals to sign the German.

It means Chelsea will make back close to what they initially paid for Havertz in 2020.

As per BBC Sport, the Blues signed the attacker from Bayer Leverkusen for £71m.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Kai Havertz and Arsenal?

Sheth thinks Arsenal could formally announce the arrival of Havertz very soon.

When asked if he is expecting things to be made official this week, the Sky Sports reporter said to GIVEMESPORT on Monday morning: "That's the direction of travel. I think the medical was happening over the weekend abroad. We think it might have been in Spain just to fit in with the player's schedule. I think Arsenal went to him, so we think that that medical will have been completed or close to being completed over the weekend and today.

"Personal terms are not expected to be a problem at all. He'll sign a long-term contract at Arsenal. A formal announcement on that £65m deal will be coming in the coming days, you would expect, so Kai Havertz is very close to swapping Chelsea for Arsenal."

Why exactly is Kai Havertz swapping Chelsea for Arsenal?

It is a good opportunity for him. Arsenal will be in the Champions League next season, unlike Chelsea, and have shown that they are capable of competing for the title after coming second last term.

To put things simply, the Gunners are in a great place right now and are on the right path under Arteta, whereas at Chelsea, there is a lot of chaos and uncertainty.

With so many recent changes having taken place at Stamford Bridge, including another one in the dugout with Mauricio Pochettino coming in, it is really hard to predict where Chelsea are going.

The stability and kind of project Arsenal are offering have probably been enough to convince Havertz to ditch the Blues for their London rivals.