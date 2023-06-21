Chelsea forward Kai Havertz should be Mikel Arteta's first signing at the Emirates this summer, Arsenal insider @Teamnewsandtix has told GIVEMESPORT.

The German is also thought to be a target for Bayern Munich, but Teamnewsandtix says he only wants to join the Gunners.

Arsenal transfer news — Kai Havertz

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal have been interested in Havertz for a few weeks now.

According to 90min, Bayern are keen on the 24-year-old as well, but the Emirates appears to be the likeliest destination for him this transfer window.

A report from The Guardian states that Arsenal have already had one bid turned down by Chelsea but are still hopeful of agreeing a deal with their London rivals.

Havertz has just two years remaining on his contract at Stamford Bridge.

What has Teamnewsandtix said about Kai Havertz and Arsenal?

The Arsenal insider says the Gunners made an offer worth £60m in total for Havertz on Tuesday and is now expecting him to be Arteta's first signing of the summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I got sent the exact figure that Arsenal believe Chelsea would accept and the exact wages about a week before it broke in the public. We offered very close to that yesterday, a £55m plus £5m offer. I've not heard if that's been accepted or rejected. I saw Fabrizio [Romano] say Chelsea want £65m which was not Arsenal's feeling initially. We're very close, very, very close to that.

"Personal terms have been agreed for weeks and Havertz has told them he's not going to sign a new contract and that he doesn't really want anyone else. So I think player pressure might play a part in that one, which will be interesting to see, but Arsenal are there or thereabouts. I'd probably expect that to be our first signing even though I don't really like dealing with timings because they make you look stupid for no benefit, but I feel like we're furthest along with that."

Is Kai Havertz a good way to start the transfer window?

A lot of Arsenal fans will probably be pleased if Havertz does end up being the club's first signing this summer.

The Germany international is obviously a huge name who will not need any time to adapt to the Premier League. They will also be pinching him from their London rivals, so you would imagine that this is the kind of transfer business that will be getting the thumbs up from supporters.