Arsenal, in their search for a fresh centre forward, have identified Sporting CP and Sweden’s Viktor Gyokeres, but a deal for the 26-year-old is deemed as financially unfeasible, Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Mikel Arteta will be looking to topple Manchester City as Premier League champions this time around after coming ever so close in the two previous campaigns and, despite having a favourable goal difference throughout, could sign a striker to alleviate the goalscoring burden from those currently at the Spaniard’s disposal.

Arsenal Transfer Latest: Viktor Gyokeres

Striker’s release clause stands at £84m (€100m)

Earlier in the window, a report suggested that Gyokeres, a 20-cap Sweden international, was poised to leave his current employers and become Arteta’s starting No.9 ahead of the current campaign, but a move failed to come to fruition.

But as the days of the summer trading period trickle down, the Stockholm-born talisman’s employers are becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ that one of his would-be buyers, including Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain, will trigger his lofty release clause.

Gyokeres, Havertz, G.Jesus - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Gyokeres Havertz G.Jesus Minutes 2,915 2,641 1,482 Goals 29 13 4 Assists 10 7 5 Shots per game 3.5 1.9 2 Aerials won per game 1.9 2.8 0.6 Dribbles per game 2.1 0.4 1.3 Key passes per game 1.6 1.2 1.1 Overall rating 8 7.16 6.89

According to reports, what suitors will have to fork out to cut his Sporting CP stint short is around the £84.3 million (€100m) mark, but whether Arsenal – and Arteta, in particular – are willing to do that remains to be seen, with them scoring four goals in their opening two outings in the Premier League.

What could tempt the north Londoners into lodging a bid for the former Coventry City man is his red-hot form for his Portuguese employers in 2023/24, plundering an impressive return of 43 goals and 15 assists in 50 appearances across all competitions.

Jacobs: Arsenal’s Gyokeres Deal Could Be Too Expensive

Move would be ‘very un-Arsenal like’

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, the ever-reliable Jacobs suggested that Arsenal have looked at Gimenez, Ferguson and Gyokeres, though a deal for the latter may not be within their price range. Insisting that striking a deal for the imposing Swede would be ‘very un-Arsenal like’, Jacobs said:

“They've looked at Santiago Gimenez, who we know that Nottingham Forest are struggling to get over the line but, at the time of recording, are still working on. Evan Ferguson has been considered, but the price is very high, and he didn't have the most consistent goalscoring season last campaign. “And then Viktor Gyokeres is constantly linked. But again, the overall cost of that is deemed to be too high. And, at this stage, it would be very un-Arsenal like to drop 80 to 100 million euros in the final days or hours of the market.”

Ramsdale Eyed by Southampton Chiefs

Russell Martin could be rivalled by Wolves for his signature

In terms of potential outgoings before the trading period closes at the end of the week, outcast Aaron Ramsdale could certainly be on the chopping block after David Raya’s deal was made permanent – and Russell Martin’s Southampton have emerged as the front-runners for his signature.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Across his 214-game club career, Ramsdale has kept 54 clean sheets and conceded 297 goals.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), transfer expert Fabrizio Romano suggested that Arsenal’s second-choice goalkeeper remains on the south coast side’s radar after a deal for Feyenoord’s Justin Bijlow fell through earlier this week. Wolverhampton Wanderers, however, also remain keen on the former Bournemouth man.

