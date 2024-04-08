Highlights Arsenal have Viktor Gyokeres on their shortlist for a summer transfer, with the Gunners eyeing an 'important striker' signing.

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres, and Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed that the Gunners have been following him all season and he's on their shortlist for the summer transfer window.

Gyokeres has enjoyed a sensational campaign in Portugal since his move from Coventry City, becoming one of the most in-form strikers in Europe. The Swedish international made the step up from Championship football to featuring in the Europa League with Sporting, and he's come on leaps and bounds this term.

Arsenal Have Gyokeres on Their Shortlist

Arteta will sign a striker this summer

Despite the impressive form of Kai Havertz in a centre-forward role this campaign, Romano has confirmed that Arsenal will sign an 'important striker' during the summer transfer window. The Italian reporter also adds that Gyokeres is someone on their shortlist, but the Portuguese outfit want a hefty fee to allow him to depart...

"Arsenal will sign an important striker this summer, and one of the names on their list is Viktor Gyokeres. They’ve been following the Sporting Lisbon striker during this remarkable season, but they’re not the only ones. Gyokeres is appreciated by Arsenal, but they still have to decide what they’re going to do, and remember that the Swedish striker has a €100m release clause, with Sporting insisting that they want something very close to this fee, not something like €50 or €60m as reported by some media outlets."

The Gunners are likely to face competition for his signature if they do opt to make a move for Gyokeres when the market opens later this year. Reports have suggested that the Swedish attacker might prefer a move to Serie A side AC Milan over a switch to the Premier League, which could be a major blow for the north London outfit.

Speaking to the media while Gyokeres was still with Coventry, the then-Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray described Gyokeres as a player who was 'too fast, too strong, and too big' after the impressive striker scored and set up a goal when the two sides met last season. Mowbray suggested that Gyokeres was perfect for the Premier League, but we're yet to see him ply his trade in England's top flight.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Viktor Gyokeres has 32 goals and assists combined in just 26 league starts for Sporting CP so far this season.

Alexander Isak Could be Another Option for Arsenal

The Gunners have been linked with a host of strikers

Sources have revealed to GIVEMESPORT that the Emirates Stadium is the most likely destination for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak in the summer transfer window. The Magpies have dropped off drastically this season, so Eddie Howe and his team must convince some of their squad that they remain ambitious and want to climb back up the Premier League table.

Newcastle are fearful that Isak is likely to attract plenty of interest when the window opens later this year, and reports have suggested that the Gunners could make a move for a deal which may total in the region of £80m.

