Arsenal and Barcelona both head stateside for their pre-season tours ahead of the new 2023/24 season.

Two giants of European football are set to face off in preparation for the new campaign as they tour the USA in July.

The champions of Spain will be looking to build on a very successful 22/23 season, while Arsenal will be looking to improve on a very promising season that saw them fight Manchester City for the Premier League title until the very end.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the Arsenal vs Barcelona.

When do Arsenal play Barcelona?

The Gunners meet Barca on Wednesday July 26th. The fixture will be Arsenal’s third and final pre-season fixture after playing Man Utd on July 22 in New Jersey and the MLS All-Stars in the nation’s capital, Washington D.C on July 19.

Barca will face Arsenal, Juventus and AC Milan stateside during their pre-season tour.

Where will Arsenal vs Barcelona be played?

The beautiful SoFi Stadium in sunny Los Angeles, California will be the host venue for the Arsenal vs Barca matchup.

The stadium was opened in 2020 and is home to both Los Angeles based NFL teams, the LA Rams and the LA Chargers. It’s a stunning arena, with a capacity of over 70,000 fans.

The stadium was set to host the World Cup final in the 2026 North American-based World Cup, but Sports Illustrated have reported the final might be moved due to the Field being too narrow.

How do I get tickets for Arsenal vs Barcelona?

Tickets are still available for the match, but they will not come cheap.

Tickets remain available for the matchup per Ticketmaster, but they will sting any fans wallet. The cheapest ticket available will cost more than $100 up in the nosebleeds, while pitch-side tickets will set fans back over $600 at SoFi Stadium.

What players will be playing in Arsenal vs Barcelona?

Some of the biggest names in football are set to take the field in Los Angeles come July.

Stars Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard should feature for Arsenal, while fans will be hoping they will be seeing Declan Rice lineup in an Arsenal shirt following reports the club are attempting to sign him from West Ham.

As for Barcelona, unfortunately Leo Messi will not be lining up in the famous blue and red shirt, but stars like Robert Lewandowski, Pedri and Gavi will likely feature for the Catalan club.

Where can I stream Arsenal vs Barcelona?

The official broadcasters for the fixture have not been confirmed as of yet, but will no doubt be confirmed in due course.

The best places to keep eyes on are both teams' in-house media networks.

It is worth noting that Barcelona are getting rid of the Barca TV service on June 30th, but how that impacts accessibility to the club’s pre-season content is not yet known. Until then, the content will be readily available on both team’s official YouTube channels.