Billing's goal is one of the fastest in Premier League history

Bournemouth's Phillip Billing has stunned Arsenal by scoring one of the quickest goals in Premier League history.

The midfielder's goal came almost immediately from kick-off as he tapped home after just 11 seconds – silencing Gunners fans inside the Emirates.

While it doesn't quite eclipse Shane Long's record-breaking goal after just seven seconds, Billing's strike is in second fastest of all time in the Premier League.

But this goal could prove to be far more significant than Long's, especially if Bournemouth go on to win.

Check out the goal for yourselves below:

VIDEO: Phillip Billing scores after just 11 seconds vs Arsenal

Billing's remarkable goal

It's no exaggeration to say that Billing's goal quite literally came straight from kick-off.

Burkina Faso international Dango Outtara found himself with the ball on the far right touchline and immediately swung a cross into the area.

The ball travelled past a handful of Arsenal defenders and straight into the path of the on-rushing Billing, who made no mistake in slotting past Ramsdale.

Arsenal looking to regain five-point lead

With Manchester City beating Newcastle 2-0 earlier on Saturday, the Gunners need to win to regain their five-point cushion at the top of the Premier League.

Should they drop points, then the door will be open for City, as well as Manchester United, who are in scintillating form at present.

A win for the Cherries, meanwhile, could be crucial in the context of the relegation battle and would see them move to 24 points.

While the team are reliant on results at West Ham and Leeds going their way, Bournemouth could find themselves outside the relegation zone by the end of the day.

Billing back to scoring ways

Billing's last goal for the Cherries came back in November in a 4-3 defeat vs Leeds.

The 26-year-old now has five goals this campaign, as well as one assist.

While this is still some way short of the 20 goals and assists he notched in the Championship last season, the Dane is proving that he is more than capable of scoring in England's top flight.